‘United Healthcare didn’t learn anything’: Surgeon is forced to scrub out, mid-surgery, to justify breast cancer patient’s care

Judging from their public actions alone, United Healthcare learned peanuts from their CEO’s murder and the American people’s subsequent reaction. That said, by listening to individual patients’ stories, we can get a better purview of how these companies have forsaken any humaneness to embrace the role of countless narratives’ villains.

In these stories, where the villainous insurers deny vital procedures in the name of profit, one tends to forget the people who are often seen as the unnamed secondary characters: the healthcare providers who must often plead their patients’ cases.

Not all doctors are built the same. However, the ones who embarked on this career path motivated and dead-set on helping people can also suffer emotionally when, every step of the way, the faceless hand of corporate greed tries to thwart their ability to treat their patients as efficiently as possible.

We may feel disheartened every time we hear of how businesses like United Healthcare care nothing about human wellbeing so, it’s important to be reminded that there are those who haven’t given up the fight against this avaricious villainy.

Enter this story’s hero: Dr. Elisabeth Potter, a surgeon based in Texas, who’s very vocal on social media about defending her patients’ rights and keeping people informed.

It’s 2025 and United Deathcare has not gotten any better

@drelisabethpotter It’s 2025, and navigating insurance has somehow gotten even more out of control… I just performed two bilateral DIEP flap surgeries and two bilateral tissue expander surgeries. During one of the DIEP cases, I was interrupted by a call from United Healthcare—while the patient was already asleep on the operating table. They demanded information about her diagnosis and inpatient stay justification. I had to scrub out mid-surgery to call United, only to find that the person on the line didn’t even have access to the patient’s full medical information, despite the procedure already being pre-approved. It’s beyond frustrating and, frankly, unacceptable. Patients and providers deserve better than this. We should be focused on care, not bureaucracy. I just have no other words at this point ♬ original sound – Dr. Elisabeth Potter

Dr. Elisabeth Potter was performing surgery on a patient with breast cancer when United Healthcare decided this was an opportune moment to make sure the procedure was necessary. In other words, the insurer’s employee was assessing whether there was any way to get out of paying for this woman’s essential operation. One cannot even say this counts as “last minute” — it’s beyond that, treading into the realm of preposterousness.

By then, Dr. Potter had certainly dealt with more than her fair share of ruthless insurance practices, but, even for her, this incident was a first. It gets to the point of absurdity when a surgeon is forced to scrub out while her patient is on the operating table under anesthesia to defend their rights to a United employee. This, to the understandably frustrated healthcare practitioner, is more proof that “insurance just keeps getting worse.”

“United Healthcare didn’t learn anything? Really? I’m so shocked,” one netizen commented.

@drelisabethpotter Recently, I hit a breaking point with the state of healthcare. I was frustrated, exhausted, and feeling like I had no one to turn to. I decided to speak up about my experience, and the response has been overwhelming. I became a doctor because I am passionate about helping people—but so much of my time is spent fighting insurance companies to value the care my patients deserve. It’s disheartening, and it’s not okay. What I’ve realized is that staying quiet won’t change anything. Speaking out was a turning point for me, and what I didn’t expect was how many of you feel the same way. Thank you for listening, for understanding, and for standing with me. Together, we can work toward a better direction in healthcare—because patients and providers deserve better. It starts by sharing the truth about what is happening. It starts by sharing our stories 🩵 ♬ original sound – Dr. Elisabeth Potter

In a video posted a few days later, the surgeon thanked everyone who took the time to listen to her grievances, revealing that the cruelly bizarre moment “was a turning point for” her and she’s “done being quiet about what’s going on in healthcare.”

Indeed, this practitioner has not been silent on the many issues she finds with the system. If one peruses her TikTok profile for a mere few minutes, there can be no doubt Dr. Potter cares deeply about her patients and wants to ensure the best options for them. In addition, she strives to guarantee those under her care are informed about the reality of the system and all their options.

@drelisabethpotter Navigating healthcare in 2025 means that as a surgeon, I don’t just care for my patients—I have to care about insurance, too. Breast reconstruction for patients affected by breast cancer is about more than just surgery. A cancer diagnosis is already financially devastating, and if I don’t carefully navigate the insurance system, my patients could end up with enormous bills for their care. That’s why I’ve worked hard to stay in-network with as many insurance providers as possible—Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, United, Blue Cross, Aetna, Humana, and more. My goal has always been to ensure that insurance isn’t an obstacle for my patients when they come to me for help. But even with that effort, insurance can still be a barrier. The system is complicated, and out-of-network costs have only continued to rise, making it harder for patients to afford care outside their network. I want you to know that my focus on insurance isn’t just about logistics—it’s about my patients. Caring about their well-being means navigating the system as carefully as possible to protect them from financial burdens they shouldn’t have to bear. This is just part of the reality of being a doctor in 2025, and I’ll continue to fight for my patients every step of the way. ♬ original sound – Dr. Elisabeth Potter

Being a doctor can be difficult enough as part of the job description (and the wider system) can turn the effort to abide by the best possible treatment plan into a Kafkaesque nightmare. In the latter TikTok, Elisabeth explains why part of caring for her patients ultimately entails caring for insurers and insurance coverage.

She must (unnecessarily) fill her busy surgeon brain with these hellish bureaucratic processes so that her patients don’t have to regain their health at the expense of their financial livelihoods. “If we don’t navigate the system carefully,” she states, “[the patients] can get stuck with huge bills.”

A friend was recently in a meeting where a coworker was told off by their manager: “We’re a business, not a charity.” This sentence could well encapsulate how health insurance companies operate in the States. The system capitalizes on necessity and desperation, and the willingness of people to put money on a lower priority when death becomes a latent possibility. It is cruel and it shouldn’t get to the point where violence feels like the only way to propel change. So, healthcare executives, start listening to the people’s unanimous voice and stop letting money speak louder.

