‘United Healthcare didn’t learn anything’: Surgeon is forced to scrub out, mid-surgery, to justify breast cancer patient’s care

Judging from their public actions alone, United Healthcare learned peanuts from their CEO’s murder and the American people’s subsequent reaction. That said, by listening to individual patients’ stories, we can get a better purview of how these companies have forsaken any humaneness to embrace the role of countless narratives’ villains.
In these stories, where the villainous insurers deny vital procedures in the name of profit, one tends to forget the people who are often seen as the unnamed secondary characters: the healthcare providers who must often plead their patients’ cases.
Not all doctors are built the same. However, the ones who embarked on this career path motivated and dead-set on helping people can also suffer emotionally when, every step of the way, the faceless hand of corporate greed tries to thwart their ability to treat their patients as efficiently as possible.
We may feel disheartened every time we hear of how businesses like United Healthcare care nothing about human wellbeing so, it’s important to be reminded that there are those who haven’t given up the fight against this avaricious villainy.
Enter this story’s hero: Dr. Elisabeth Potter, a surgeon based in Texas, who’s very vocal on social media about defending her patients’ rights and keeping people informed.
It’s 2025 and United Deathcare has not gotten any better
Dr. Elisabeth Potter was performing surgery on a patient with breast cancer when United Healthcare decided this was an opportune moment to make sure the procedure was necessary. In other words, the insurer’s employee was assessing whether there was any way to get out of paying for this woman’s essential operation. One cannot even say this counts as “last minute” — it’s beyond that, treading into the realm of preposterousness.
By then, Dr. Potter had certainly dealt with more than her fair share of ruthless insurance practices, but, even for her, this incident was a first. It gets to the point of absurdity when a surgeon is forced to scrub out while her patient is on the operating table under anesthesia to defend their rights to a United employee. This, to the understandably frustrated healthcare practitioner, is more proof that “insurance just keeps getting worse.”
“United Healthcare didn’t learn anything? Really? I’m so shocked,” one netizen commented.
In a video posted a few days later, the surgeon thanked everyone who took the time to listen to her grievances, revealing that the cruelly bizarre moment “was a turning point for” her and she’s “done being quiet about what’s going on in healthcare.”
Indeed, this practitioner has not been silent on the many issues she finds with the system. If one peruses her TikTok profile for a mere few minutes, there can be no doubt Dr. Potter cares deeply about her patients and wants to ensure the best options for them. In addition, she strives to guarantee those under her care are informed about the reality of the system and all their options.
Being a doctor can be difficult enough as part of the job description (and the wider system) can turn the effort to abide by the best possible treatment plan into a Kafkaesque nightmare. In the latter TikTok, Elisabeth explains why part of caring for her patients ultimately entails caring for insurers and insurance coverage.
She must (unnecessarily) fill her busy surgeon brain with these hellish bureaucratic processes so that her patients don’t have to regain their health at the expense of their financial livelihoods. “If we don’t navigate the system carefully,” she states, “[the patients] can get stuck with huge bills.”
A friend was recently in a meeting where a coworker was told off by their manager: “We’re a business, not a charity.” This sentence could well encapsulate how health insurance companies operate in the States. The system capitalizes on necessity and desperation, and the willingness of people to put money on a lower priority when death becomes a latent possibility. It is cruel and it shouldn’t get to the point where violence feels like the only way to propel change. So, healthcare executives, start listening to the people’s unanimous voice and stop letting money speak louder.
