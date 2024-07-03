‘W in my book’: Woman got stabbed 4 times in the face, but she sees the bright side by using scars as makeup guidelines

Life has a way of throwing curveballs at us. Something always comes along and knocks us off our feet. But here’s the thing: it’s not about how many times we get knocked down; it’s about how many times we get back up. And sometimes, those very challenges that once seemed insurmountable can end up being the very things that shape us into the resilient, badass individuals we were meant to be.

Take TikToker Holey (@nomorecheesypotatos), for example. This brave woman took a horrific experience – being stabbed four times in the face – and turned it into something unexpectedly inspiring. In a six-second video, she casually drops this: “when i got stabbed 4x but that hoe made a perfect permanent guideline for my setting powder.” Wait, what? Did she just say she’s using her facial scars as a makeup guide?

She could have let those marks be a constant reminder of the pain she endured, but instead, she chose to see them as a tool, a way to enhance her already stunning features. If that’s not a lesson in making lemonade out of life’s lemons, I don’t know what is. The comments section is filled with people in awe of her optimism, with one user even saying, “I aspire to be this level of optimistic.” Don’t we all? Another user even confessed that they would use Holey’s video as a response when people ask how they are doing, hinting at the struggles we all face beneath the surface.

Of course, inquiring minds want to know the full story behind Holey’s scars. When asked if she’d ever shared the tale, Holey admitted in the comments that she hasn’t gotten around to it yet, but teased that she might do a storytime video in the future. And honestly, that’s her prerogative. She doesn’t owe anyone an explanation or a play-by-play of what was undoubtedly a traumatic experience. If and when she’s ready to share more, that’s her choice to make.

Survivors like Holey are using their platforms to raise awareness. By sharing their stories and finding unique ways to cope with their experiences, they are sending a powerful message: you are not alone. As individuals, we all have a role to play in creating a safer, more compassionate world. Whether it’s by supporting survivors, advocating for change, or simply being a kind and understanding presence in someone’s life, we can all make a difference. Because at the end of the day, we’re all in this together.

