‘We just found our next Captain America’: Cheerleader struck by firework barely takes a break before returning to duty on the field

Is the MCU hiring? Because if Chris Evans won’t return as the lovable Cap, we’ve found a pretty solid candidate for our next superhero. At the Stadium of Fire show in Utah, over 60,000 people from near and far gathered to celebrate Independence Day. But the 4th of July celebrations took a pretty bizarre turn following a mishap involving the fireworks.

On the field, cheerleader and TikTok user Kenzie Harvey (@kenzieharvey_) was in the middle of a performance when she got struck by one of the loose fireworks. However, she didn’t even need a shield to emerge with only a few burns following the incident. In the now viral video, you can see the multiple angles showing Kenzie being hit, but like a true American hero, she returned back to perform with her mates, and even showed off a smile.

The mishap occurred at Provo’s annual Freedom Festival at Brigham Young University’s LaVell Edwards Stadium. Unfortunately, not everyone was as lucky as Kenzie, as six people were reportedly taken to the hospital. Another TikTok user, @sway_ontheroad, who attended the performance with his pregnant wife, was also hit by the fireworks. Thankfully, he also looks to be doing just fine, even though he’s sworn off a major event like that in the future (can’t say I blame him).

In her follow-up video, Kenzie shared that she was fine, and showed her bruises from the accident. When asked why she continued to perform, she said that she had put in “all of those hours and all of that work,” so there was no way she was missing out on the performance. Now that’s patriotism!

