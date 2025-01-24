‘Well, you asked for Nugs!’: Burger King order gets messed up, landing one Ohio mom with a very unexpected upgrade

It’s been a long day, your kids want chicken nuggets and fries for dinner and, well, so do you. Maybe there’s some intense back-and-forth about what fast food chain to order from, or maybe your household is loyal to one. Either way, you get the food, open up the bags, enjoy a nice, hot, crunchy dinner, and go on with your evening.

Well, that’s how the story is supposed to go. TikTok user @jannamichelle6 gets more than she thought she would when she orders Chicken Fries for her kids. When she puts the food on a plate, she sees something she never thought she would. No, it’s not an extra order of Chicken Fries (that would be amazing), or a side salad (less amazing, but hey, free food is free food). Janna explains, “She got her chicken fries with a side of… Do you see that? You can’t say that on here. Mary Jane. From Burger King in Hamilton, Ohio.” As she wrote in the caption, “Cannot make this up.”

As one person commented, “Well, you asked for Nugs.” Another wants the details: “what EXACTLY did you order…? like …what words SPECIFICALLY did you say to get THAT exact order? asking for a friend.” Others shared that they live in Hamilton, Ohio as well and wanted to know the location of the Burger King. Another joked about the fast food chain’s tagline: “BK have it your way!”

Is this, um, green addition better or worse than Burger King’s gross all-cheese ‘burger’? What about when your delivery guy gives you their red bag of pizzas by mistake? Well, that depends. Just a random, wild guess, but if a mom of young children finds this in their Burger King order, they’re most likely going to throw it away (much to the chagrin of a lot of envious commenters). According to the official Burger King website, Chicken Fries are “coated in a light crispy breading seasoned with savory spices and herbs.” Wait, what are those herbs supposed to be?!

All jokes aside, this might be a rare situation, but since mistakes happen all the time in every industry, who knows what other special side dishes other fast food customers are getting? After all, many people living in the U.S. have fast food between once and three times weekly. And, while most people aren’t going to experience what Janna did when they get a burger and fries from their favorite place, accidents are pretty common. According to the 2024 QSR Drive-Thru report, people received the right orders from Wendy’s 87% of the time. McDonald’s got things right 93% of the time. As for Burger King, they got it right 88% of the time. That was higher than Taco Bell, which was 85%.

Other stats paint a different picture, however. When Circut asked over 1,000 people about their delivery experiences, whether they were stocking up on groceries or ordering a meal from a restaurant, 9 out of 10 said an order had been wrong. But, of course, Janna’s story is a bit odder (and, let’s face it, more memorable) than your local supermarket not having the brand of crackers you wanted. Janna’s order might be rare, but I’m sure that every time she orders Chicken Fries, she’s going to look through the bag carefully and wonder if this is going to happen again.

