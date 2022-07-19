What does OTP mean in Snapchat?

Acronyms have always been popular, dating back to the days of limited SMS text messages on 10-digit flip phones keypads. But they’ve become even more ubiquitous thanks to social media and the need to get messages across quickly and with as few words as possible.

One platform that’s embraced acronyms is Snapchat. The app has expanded and evolved since its early days in 2011, but it’s signature disappear-after-24-hours photos and videos have remained — a concept that has been adopted across various platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

Snapchat’s popularity has maintained a steady growth in recent years, a testament to the platform success. It’s changed a lot from those early years in 2011, but so have its users. Constant evolution is the name of the game, which is why the use of acronyms have grown even more popular than they already were. Some favorites include SMH (shaking my head), IDK (I don’t know), BTW (by the way), TFW (that feeling when), LMK (let me know), IRL (in real life), and dozens upon dozens more.

Then of course there’s OTP, an acronym whose orgin actually began on Tumblr and has seen new life on Snapchat in recent years and even on Twitter and in texting. Let’s take a look at what OTP means, and also its multiple uses (yes, there is more than one meaning).

One true pairing/one true pair

I just saw with my own two eyes the acronym "OTP" referred to as "Snapchat-speak" and I am telling you all right now that I did not break my back in the livejournal and Tumblr fandom salt mines for it to be known as a """"""Snapchat term""""""" — Hozi, Hozier, Hoziest (@IchBinErica) November 28, 2018

OTP typically stands for “one true pairing” or “one true pair” on Snapchat. This often refers to two fictional characters that people “ship” or wish would be together. It can also refer to real people as well and just means they support them. People on Snapchat sometimes use OTP to refer to themselves and their friends or any budding relationships.

It’s not uncommon to see OTP used on Twitter as well, usually in reference to celebrities or other public figures that people support, such as talk show hosts, politicians, athletes, etc. The term has even been used in relation to brands and products, not just people.

On the phone

If I don't text, snapchat, instagram, etc while I'm otp with you. You're winning 😍 — Calypso 💋 (@Shes_TheBestYo) May 28, 2016

OTP also stands for “on the phone” on both Snapchat and Twitter, but is mostly seen on Twitter or over text. This acronym has been around just as long as “one true pairing” but just as fashion fads come and go, so do people’s desire to type out full sentences. In recent years, that’s basically never. OTP usually seen in response to someone asking if they are free or available to talk: “I can’t talk now, I’m otp.”

There you have it! Those are the most common meanings of OTP on Snapchat and Twitter.