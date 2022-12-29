What does WSG mean? WSG Meaning, Explained

One of the coolest things about TikTok is that it gives social media users a chance to communicate with each other in candid and casual ways. TikTok is similar to other social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter due to the fact that people can comfortably chat with each other about any given topic.

Issues arise if you’re unable to keep up with modern lingo, though. Do you know what TikTokers are saying when they use certain acronyms? WSG is one of the latest acronyms to be making rounds on TikTok.

What does WSG mean on TikTok?

Screengrab via YouTube/Rocken Music

The meaning of WSG is a lot simpler than one might guess. It simply means “What’s good?” In other words, it’s an easy way for you to ask someone else what they’ve got going on or what’s up. If you’re bored on a Friday night and want to find out what all of your friends are up to, you can shoot them a WSG message on TikTok to find out if anyone is free to link up with you and create some fun evening plans.

If you know you’ll be finished with school or work in a couple of hours and you don’t want to be bored afterward, you can send a WSG message to the people you want to spend time with to arrange a fun hangout as soon as you’re free. Sending someone a WSG message is one of the more chill and casual ways you can stay in communication with the people you care about most.

WSG is very similar to WYD on TikTok

If you don’t feel comfortable enough to use an acronym like WSG while communicating with your friends on TikTok, there is another more common and popular acronym you can depend on to convey the same message. WYD is incredibly popular among social media users since it has been circulating for a lot longer than WSG. It simply means, “What’re you doing?”

When you send a WYD message on TikTok, you’re letting the other person know that you’re interested in what they’ve got going on. It proves that you want to know if they are super busy or available to talk to you. Sending a WYD message is just as casual as a WSG message since it doesn’t require much effort or energy on your part. Both of these acronyms exist to allow you to get a conversation started.