What happened to the alleged Aubreigh Wyatt bully, Molly Noblitt?

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. Please take care while reading.

Aubreigh Wyatt, a 13-year-old from Ocean Springs, Miss. who died by suicide in Sept. 2023, was a victim of ceaseless bullying at school, according to her mother, Heather Wyatt. Aubreigh’s tragic story has gone viral on social media, and some now say one of Aubreigh’s alleged bullies has been killed.

Law enforcement investigated Aubreigh’s death, and declared that the claims that she took her life because of bullying were unsubstantiated by evidence. But after Heather told Aubreigh’s story on her own TikTok channel, Aubreigh’s accused bullies were reportedly doxxed, and their names revealed on social media, among them Molly Noblitt. The alleged bullies’ parents brought a lawsuit against Heather for defamation, which Newsweek says was later dropped. In the meantime, social media posts have suggested that Molly Noblitt was also killed in a stabbing attack related to Aubreigh’s story.

Is it true Molly Noblitt died?

Several TikTok posts suggest that Molly Noblitt was stabbed and killed for her involvement in Aubreigh Wyatt’s bullying, but at time of writing, no credible news sources have reported that it happened. According to TikTok, the confusion stems from different people named Molly Noblitt who were murdered, including an infant who was stabbed and killed in 2016. Details of that supposed case, too, are unavailable from legitimate online news sources. So if a girl named Molly Noblitt is involved in Aubreigh’s story, she’s alive and well, based on publicly available information. Reports to the contrary are online rumors.

Is Molly Noblitt in jail?

Some TikTok posts also say Molly Noblitt was convicted of murder stemming from Aubreigh Wyatt’s death, and sentenced to 25 years in prison. One post claims a different Molly Noblitt was convicted of murdering a baby in 2007, also named Aubreigh Wyatt. In the post, she shares a new story verifying the information. But no credible news sources report that story, either, based on our investigation, and in the comments on the post, the creator shared, “I’ve made a new post correcting myself!! this entire news article is fake!”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

