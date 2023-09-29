‘What in the Andrew Tate?’: Dudebro digs himself an even deeper hole after worst first date ever goes viral

There's not enough wine in the world for us to get through this one.

While first dates can be filled with butterflies and rosy cheeks, laughter, and an almost otherworldly pull to one another, sometimes they’re overrun by tragic, over-confident masculine energy and songs about snow bunnies, and we can honestly say we wish we were exaggerating.

A TikTok video posted by a girl named Kendall shows just how annoying first dates can be, but this one takes the cake. It’s not just that the guy she’s dating seems to be the only one talking or that his feelings of self-worth have surpassed confidence and are borderline narcissistic; it’s the fact that he is bringing up things like a body count, his snow bunny song, and that he asked her to split the check because he wasn’t feeling “a lot of chemistry” with her.

All in all, those things might not seem like deal breakers on their own — but when you put it all together, and you see just how dudebro-y this dudebro is, you’ll see why we feel so passionately about this.

@kendallkiper “i think it has potential to go platinum” HELLPPP this wasnt even the worst part😭 ♬ original sound – kendall🍒

Now, we’ve had a couple of tragic first dates, but we’re not sure there’s enough wine in the world for us to have made it through a day like this one, and we just have to give Kendall her roses for sticking it out.

We were thinking this the entire time, too. Just get out of there, girlfriend!

Of course, with a dudebro like this one, the video she initially posted wasn’t the only one. There is a series of videos in which she listens to her not-so-heaven-sent match drone on and on about his music, his interests, and the audacity that he has in asking her for her “body count,” and he clearly isn’t asking her if she’s got bodies hidden in her backyard.

In case you found yourself compelled to discover his “body count” but couldn’t stomach to listen to it, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. This wholesome gentleman is sitting somewhere near 100 or 120, and to be honest, we feel that it’s quite an exaggeration because we’re not sure he could even find 10 – 12 women to sit down and listen to his tracks about snow bunnies and whatever else he feels compelled to sing or rap about.

Videos like this make staying single seem like the best plan, but if you want to tiptoe into a dating pool that’s seemingly full of bacteria and spots of too-warm water, we’ve got some statistics for you. In terms of online dating, “three in ten U.S. adults say they have ever used a dating site or app,” as the Pew Research Center reported.

That means seven in ten U.S. adults have tried dating sites, and we would be willing to bet that many of them have horror stories regarding the partners they’ve found on said sites. Tinder still stands out as the site that brings in the most users, specifically those around the age of 30; Match and Bumble follow as the second and third most used sites.

Men reportedly use dating sites more than women, as the Pew Research Center notes, with 34% vs. 27% admitting to attempting to find a partner via a dating site. 51 % of LGBTQIA+ singles use dating sites, which is higher than the 28% of straight single adults who say they’ve used them.

So, can dating sites lead to lasting love? They can, but it doesn’t mean they always will, just like any other dating avenue. In the study mentioned above, however, the numbers don’t exactly scream success:

“One-in-ten partnered adults – meaning those who are married, living with a partner or in a committed romantic relationship – met their current significant other through a dating site or app.”

The same might be said for other ways of meeting a partner, but even with videos like the one with this dudebro, we anticipated a bit higher number of partnered or married couples to come out of dating site meetups.

We will admit, however, that we feel less odd for not being on dating sites now; maybe if those numbers jumped to 7-8, we’d think about it. For now, we’ll stay in our routine of visiting Target, TJ Maxx, and Starbucks in hopes that we’ll find someone geeking out about the Disney Halloween decor and lock eyes and…well…you know the rest.

We’re holding out for a Disney wedding and a happily ever after, and we don’t have the patience for snow bunny-hunting dudebros.