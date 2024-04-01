What is a bop on TikTok?

Remember bops? You know really fun music. goes super hard and it is perfect to dance to? Yeah, that’s not what that means anymore. Thanks TikTok!

Granted it can be hard to keep up but nowadays if you sling that word around you may end up with a bop to the head.

@makiya..c u dont even know me wym im a bop😭 ♬ Bop Anthem – prodbyosaka Many girls on TikTok are confused about people calling them bops in their comment sections, but fear not it has a simple explanation although the actual origin of the slang is unclear.

A bop, simply described, is a derogatory term for a woman or girl who people perceive as sexualized or showing off their body on TikTok. People will comment the word under posts of women that they inexplicably believe are being slutty. What they hope the outcome will be is unclear, but that hasn’t stopped anyone.

According to Dexerto, the word can adhere to men and women but it seems to be far more heavily used in women’s videos.

@valerylpp And it be people who dont even know me or trolls 😂😂#fyp #bop ♬ original sound – ARI 🧜🏾‍♀️ Many young women who have received this comment in their videos seem to receive it with a sense of humor. Lots of them are making videos poking fun at people calling them a bop or even taking pride in the fact that that is how the internet perceives them. Which if you think about it is pretty impressive, especially because the women enduring this are usually relatively young.

The internet is always changing, but as it stands for now bop is no longer a word you should be slinging around casually. But who knows, tomorrow it could mean something completely different.