What is a bop on TikTok?

Remember bops? You know really fun music. goes super hard and it is perfect to dance to? Yeah, that’s not what that means anymore. Thanks TikTok!
Granted it can be hard to keep up but nowadays if you sling that word around you may end up with a bop to the head.
A bop, simply described, is a derogatory term for a woman or girl who people perceive as sexualized or showing off their body on TikTok. People will comment the word under posts of women that they inexplicably believe are being slutty. What they hope the outcome will be is unclear, but that hasn’t stopped anyone.
According to Dexerto, the word can adhere to men and women but it seems to be far more heavily used in women’s videos.
The internet is always changing, but as it stands for now bop is no longer a word you should be slinging around casually. But who knows, tomorrow it could mean something completely different.