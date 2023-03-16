What is Filipino Adobo, March 15’s Google doodle?

Over the years, the search engine Google has paid tribute to individuals, events or brands that have impacted the world in one way or another.

It was no surprise that on March 15, that the company made headlines after featuring a special doodle of adobo, a popular technique used to cook Filipino meals. Although adobo dishes may vary, its main ingredients consist of garlic, black pepper, vinegar, soy sauce, and bay leaves in addition to marinated meat and vegetables.

According to the company’s official statement, Google chose to honor adobo, with the assistance of illustrator Anthony Irwin, because of its influence “far and wide,” and wanted to commemorate the anniversary it appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary. For context, adobo was initially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in December 2006 and was later included on the word list that would be released to the public on March 15, 2007.

A flavor you have to try to bay leaf! Adobo is a Filipino delicacy that’ll have you coming back for seconds 🍽



Be warned: Today’s #GoogleDoodle will leave your mouth watering. Learn more → https://t.co/fpkjKkzVlV pic.twitter.com/SlZn09E57V — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 15, 2023

The adobo doodle, which was seen on both the search engine’s homepage and Google’s official social media pages, included two children joyfully smelling their meal before digging in. In the same Google statement, Irwin revealed the inspiration behind his drawing. The illustrator claimed that growing up, he was never really able to cherish his Filipino background living in the states due to the pressures of trying to fit in with others.

Irwin added that as he grew into an adult, one particular moment at a local restaurant where he ordered a “southern-style chicken adobo” dish changed his outlook. The switch stemmed from the meal and its aroma because it brought Irwin back to the joyful childhood memories of his mother preparing his food and the “familiar feeling” he had being at home. He said,

“Now as an adult, I get to find all of these opportunities to be proud in ways childhood didn’t let me feel proud. I can claim Filipino food as a part of my culture and celebrate the connection it creates between my mother’s identity and my own. I ordered some southern-style chicken adobo from a local restaurant to stir up some memories while working on the art for this Doodle, and the first thing that hit me was the smell. It was so bright and nostalgic, and instantly filled my apartment with that familiar feeling: this is exactly how things are supposed to be. So I tried to capture that simple childhood joy of leaning in and savoring the kind of food that makes home feel like home.”

Since Google’s debut of the adobo doodle, the company has received positive reviews from social media users. Many of the responses included individuals appreciating that their culture is being celebrated.