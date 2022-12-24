Don’t want to cook on Christmas Day? These restaurant chains will be open for business

With the Christmas holiday rolling around the corner and many people worrying about buying last-minute gifts, wrapping them, and putting it underneath the tree, the one thing some may forget or dread is cooking the often anticipated holiday feast. Suppose cooking is not the main priority this year, or many are just burnt out by the holiday-related activities. In that case, a handful of restaurants will be open so that the entire family can enjoy themselves.

Dinner at Denny’s with my dad on Christmas Eve. Reminds me of one of my favorite holiday films. pic.twitter.com/qYirJeX5ja — Sweetie Bloom (@BronalystSweetB) December 25, 2021

The first two eateries on the list are always known to welcome customers even through the annual festivities: Waffle House and Denny’s. Before heading off to the closest location, check their website to see their hours of operation. When it comes to breakfast on Christmas Day, individuals have three options to choose from: Dunkin’, Starbucks, and IHOP, but each restaurant comes with restrictions.

christmas at waffle house pic.twitter.com/sQNRBlvZtM — maddy (@timesnewmaddy) December 17, 2022

For Dunkin’, not every location is open, and their business hours vary, so be sure to check their website for more information. At the same time, specific Starbucks will be closed on Christmas, and the operating ones may have different hours. As for IHOP, the restaurant will have varied hours on Christmas Day.

Let’s say you just wants to grab and go, you are in luck because there are some fast food choices, including Burger King, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s. Since these are individually owned, you’ll have to check with your local restaurant about whether or not they’ll have Christmas hours. Golden Corral, Applebee’s, Panera Bread, Boston Market, and Red Lobster will operate with conditions if you are looking for casual dining. Golden Corral and Applebee’s may have limited store hours as well.

At the same time, Panera Bread‘s hours will vary based on location. Boston Market will have various restaurants open on Christmas Day with varied hours. Lastly, Red Lobster will have select areas available for dining in and to-go orders. Again, the restaurants’ hours will vary.

For Italian food lovers, Brio Italian Grille and Buca di Beppo will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurants also provide customers the option to get their orders to go. Other restaurants that will also be open include Noodles and Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Some of the chains that will be closed on Christmas include Jersey Mikes, Olive Garden, Taco Bell, In-N-Out, Buffalo Wild Wings, KFC, Chipotle, Pizza Hut, Qdoba, and White Castle.

No matter what you want to eat on Christmas Day, there should be at least a few choices for your area.