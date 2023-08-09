Alex Cooper, host of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, announced the launch of her new talent network and production company called The Unwell Network. In recent years, Cooper’s podcast has become one of the most popular pods on Spotify, coming in at second place behind Joe Rogan in both 2021 and 2022. The Unwell Network will be a new foray into entrepreneurship for Cooper beyond her successful podcast. Call Her Daddy began as a fun project between Cooper and her former roommate Sofia Franklyn and has since become a multi-million dollar venture responsible for some strange viral celebrity moments.

Cooper first teased The Unwell Network on Aug. 7 on her Instagram by announcing she had “some exciting news to share.” She initially teased Unwell as a “community and network dedicated to allllll things unwell,” and showed a talent roster sheet with two blacked out entries. Here’s what we know about the Unwell Network now that the news is out.

What is Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network?

The Unwell Network is a talent network and production company which will work with content creators to create and produce content related to pop culture, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Cooper shared her vision for the network in an official statement (via Deadline), “We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what’s top of mind today for this generation.”

Cooper’s new venture is a subsidiary of Trending, the Gen Z media company she began with her fiancé Matt Kaplan, and will be run by Moorea Mongelli, who previously worked as Senior Director of Podcast Operations at the digital media company Studio71. Both Cooper and her first two content creators are represented by UTA.

Who is joining The Unwell Network?

Influencers and content creators Alix Earle and Madeline Argy are the first two to join the talent network. Both creators have quickly cultivated large followings on their respective social media platforms; the US-based Earle has gained over 8.5 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined thanks to her viral “get ready with me” videos and relatable content, while the UK-based Argy has gained over 6.5 million followers on TikTok since she first began posting content related to sexuality, feminism, and mental health in 2021.

Cooper shared her enthusiasm and appreciation for working with two popular content creators with different approaches to social media. “I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish,” the Call Her Daddy host shared in her statement.

Both Earle and Argy shared the news in their own respective TikTok videos, simultaneously gushing over signing with Cooper’s network while hinting at mysterious projects to come. Whatever may happen in the future, it appears Gen Z content creation is about to get a little more “unwell.”