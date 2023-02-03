What is TikTok’s ‘Smash or Pass’ trend?

Love it or hate it, TikTok is this era’s trendsetting social media platform. Anything can go viral on the platform, from fun dance trends and quizzes to extremely dangerous challenges. One of the biggest appeals of TikTok is that even the simplest things can become content, with short and relatable or amusing videos being the users’ favorites. The latest trend on the platform is solid proof of that.

The “Smash or Pass” trend is set to popular YouTuber Markiplier‘s voice. Although he didn’t launch the trend on TikTok, the creator who did — @realtormarketing — used an audio of Markiplier saying the word “pass” in quick succession, followed by a pause and the word “smash.” The audio was originally from one of the YouTuber’s videos in which he played a game, deciding whether to smash or pass on all 898 Pokémon.

The video quickly became an internet meme, with folks editing different characters onto the screen to the tune of Markiplier’s voice and comical music. Now, a year after the video’s release, its audio has taken over TikTok, with thousands of users participating in the new trend.

When it first emerged on the social media platform, the audio clip was used by @realtormarketing to showcase what she does and does not enjoy about her job as a realtor. Things like cold calling, door knocking, and open houses were passed, while “making fun videos on social media” was deemed worthy of receiving a “smash,” indicating that it’s an enjoyable task. The TikTok that started it all has gathered over 5K likes and has been viewed over 239.7K times.

From that point forward, TikTok users did what they’re known to do best: find new and creative ways to expand on this concept. Most content creators use the audio to share their preferences regarding a myriad of different subjects, from activities to preferences in guys, and even eye colors. One of the most popular videos, currently with 1.8M views, was posted by Patrick Kelly (@_patrickkelly). In it, he ponders which activities he could do after work, passing on productive tasks, and choosing instead to “rot in bed for the rest of the night.” Most can clearly relate.

Popular TikToker Brooke Monk (@brookemonk_) also took the opportunity to jump on the trend, sharing with her followers which pet names she dislikes, and the one which melts her heart. The video was watched over 3.1M times thus far.

Perhaps for its simplicity, this trend is showing no signs of slowing down, as more TikTok users become aware of it and make their own spins on it. At the end of the day, it looks like anything that people can relate to will be widely enjoyed.