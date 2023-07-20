Home Social Media

What ‘ONG’ means on TikTok, Instagram, texting, and more

Particularly popular within the LGBTQ+ community, ‘ONG’ stands for ‘On God.’ It’s interchangeable with the phrase “I swear to God” and essentially emphasizes how strongly you agree with something. “On God” is actually verbal street slang that became popular in late 2019 in London, Toronto, and New York. The same meaning applies across all social media, including Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, etc.

Hopefully, there won’t be any confusion with this acronym, as we’ve often found with phrases such as ‘LOL.’ For context, there are absolutely Facebook grandmas out there who comment under a post about someone dying and write ‘LOL’ (which they intend to mean ‘Lots of Love’) and that’s just awkward for everyone involved.

Here are some examples of how ‘ONG’ might be used in a sentence:

  • “Pizza is the best food ever ong.”
  • “Ong I didn’t spill your drink! I would have told you.”
  • Our teacher is so strict ong.”

There’s also the possibility that if someone texts you ‘ONG,’ it might be a typo or an auto-correct for ‘OMG.’ Trust me, it happens to the best of us. The dated version of ‘ONG’ used to stand for ‘Oh No Girlfriend.’ If ‘ONG’ doesn’t make any sense within the context of the message, there’s a strong chance that it was a typo. Apple especially loves to make our lives harder.

