‘What’s your electricity bill looking like’: Homeowner goes all out for Halloween after HOA fail to specify he can’t use fire and lasers

Any professional creative will tell you that constraints are absolutely, positively beneficial for exercising one’s artistic muscle. Indeed, by ever-so-slightly narrowing down your options for bringing your vision to life, progress can be made in ways that are both immediately apparent and forever unseen.

And when that aforementioned creative muscle gets to a certain point, you’ll finally find just as much growth in exploiting the lack of said restraints. Should you make good on such a privilege in the way that TikTok‘s @tombetgeorge did down below, you will quickly establish yourself as a champion of undiluted awesomeness, and the most obnoxious holiday-season neighbor.

As you can see in the minute-and-a-half video above, Tom has taken advantage of his gorgeous lawn and beefy residential infrastructure to transform his home into a military-grade, Halloween-tinted AC/DC extravaganza, complete with flamethrowers, lasers, and LED-enabled pumpkins that don’t miss a beat.

As the Australian hard rock band’s legendary anthem “Thunderstruck” builds up, Tom’s house sparkles in the background while jack-o’-lanterns mouth the vocals and spray fire upon each utterance of the word “thunder.” From there, more colors are added to the light show, draping the area in a gorgeous red in time with the song’s heavier percussion. The most decorative jack-o’-lantern then begins singing along to Brian Johnson’s iconic vocals while a slew of tombstones light up in time with every new guitar riff, and it’s at once apparent that Tom’s electricity bill is going to be bigger than most of our futures by the time the night is over, but it will have all been worth it.

Believe it or not, Tom actually does this for a living. Indeed, his TikTok account is dedicated to all the unthinkably spectacular lightshows that he puts on at his house, with Halloween being one of the more popular aesthetics. Other vibes include Christmas, Taylor Swift, Disney’s Encanto, Call of Duty, and even Stranger Things with the help of 300 drones (which you should definitely check out below if you thought his AC/DC Halloween special was excessively impressive).

In all likelihood, then, Tom isn’t actually concerned about his local homeowners association getting on his case about his bombastic, flamethrower-inclusive lightshows, and frankly, we’d all be ready to petition for such a right being protected from the malicious clutches of HOA boards everywhere.

It wouldn’t be the first action to be guarded against the HOA hammer. According to Realtor.com, the list of things that HOAs are not allowed to do include banning your right to dry clothes on a clothesline, banning your cable television dish, banning you from growing certain plants (so long as they aren’t federally illegal in the first place), and preventing you from going to court with your complaints about them.

So, as nice as all-inclusive common area maintenance is, the fact that your clothesline needs to be protected from HOAs is a small but insightful detail that confirms that such communities simply aren’t worth it. I’d personally much rather pitch a tent within view of Tom’s house; plumbing would be an issue, but those are just the sacrifices you need to make in order to witness art of this magnitude.

