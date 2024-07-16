When did Cody Ko and Kelsey meet?

Cody Ko has been internet royalty for a very long time. The Canadian YouTuber built his six million subscriber fanbase on comedy videos, reactions, podcasts, and basically anything his audience asks for, or that he feels like creating.

Recommended Videos

The 33-year-old welcomed his first child, a son, earlier this year, with his wife Kelsey Kreppel.

The pair got engaged on Malibu Beach in 2021 after dating for about four years.

According to People, the couple met in 2017 just three months before they began dating. According to Kelsey, their first meeting was actually at her apartment in Mar Vista, California. Cody and Kelsey’s roommate were mutual friends, and she invited him over for a get-together that she was hosting.

According to Cody, he was immediately attracted to her because she was gorgeous, and had a cool style, and they began to talk and flirt and share the hard-boiled eggs that Kelsey had in the fridge. After their initial meeting, Kelsey followed Cody on Instagram and messaged him about seeing each other sans hard-boiled eggs, and the duo hit it off from there.

After their 2021 engagement, the duo married in Indian Wells, California at a ceremony with 150 people. According to The New York Times, it was quiet, unplugged, and intentionally devoid of clickbait or cameras and was just for love and “just for us.”

Before becoming internet famous alongside her partner, Kelsey was originally from California, and graduated from California State University with a degree in child and adolescent development.

She worked as a preschool teacher well into her content creator career, and even documented what it was like teaching preschoolers in an online school in 2021. Eventually, with the help of her partner, she was able to gain enough traction on social media to end her job as a teacher and pursue YouTube and podcasting full-time.

Kelsey has now been posting on YouTube for over six years making vlogs and reviewing red carpets, and she also hosts a podcast inspired by her Pre-K roots called Circle Time where she chats about life, and childlike wonder, and brings on a whole host of guests including her husband Cody Ko. She also ran a clothing and accessory line called TRULUVE.

The pair also frequently collaborate across their social media channels, occasionally sharing updates about their life, relationship, and son Otis.

Fans can catch glimpses of the dup all over social media, although they do seem to keep their family life quiet, peaceful, and like their wedding, just for them.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy