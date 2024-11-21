‘When I say my luck this is what I mean’: TikToker moves house and hires a cop to protect them, but their obsessive ex still tracks them down

Being a victim of stalking can be a truly terrifying ordeal, especially with the feeling of paranoia, of always looking over your shoulder, and of never truly feeling alone. Stalkers can be incredibly persistent, which is exactly why they are so scary.

One TikTok user by the name of @delulujordan445 found out exactly how scary it can be when their obsessive ex tracked them down after they’d moved houses. Not only that, but the TikToker also claimed that they had hired a full time cop to look out for them. How they managed to hire a cop is beyond me, but I’m assuming the cop might be a security guard?

Either way, the fact that despite all this the stalker managed to track them down and had the nerve to rock up to the house despite the protection is astounding. How did they find them? Joe Goldberg, is that you?

Yeah we’re going to need a little more context here please. The six second clip briefly shows a woman in the house and we can assume Jordan is behind the phone recording. They then pan to the window, showing a silver car suspiciously lurking outside. We see the car pulled up on the sidewalk and then it cuts to another clip with the same car driving the other way, presumably driving in front of the house on purpose.

So I guess we can assume that it is the ex’s car, although it’s not entirely clear. It’s also not completely clear who is the one being stalked in the video, is it the girl or is it Jordan? Either way, I feel like we need to know more, like what happens next? Are they okay? Where is the cop they hired? Have they filed a restraining order yet?

Viewers chimed in with some sound advice, with one recommending to: “Check your car for trackers.” Another asked why they hadn’t gotten a restraining order yet, “girl you need a restraining order what.” As of now, there hasn’t been a follow-up and it’s been five days. We need an update right now! Even if it’s just letting us know they’re okay.

Stalking is more common than you’d think

According to a report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, roughly 3.4 million Americans, or 1.3% over the age of 16, have experienced some form of stalking with females being stalked twice as often as males. Only 29% of stalking victims even reported it to the police and 67% of victims claimed that they feared they would be harmed or even killed by their stalker.

It’s an issue that isn’t to be taken lightly, but unfortunately, it isn’t always taken seriously by law enforcement. Hopefully the individuals in this video were able to arrange some sort of restraining order to keep this creep away for good and keep themselves safe.

