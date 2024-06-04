Screengrabs via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘When I was a kid we called it playing’: Hobbyhorsing enthusiast tries to convince TikTok it’s a real sport but fails spectacularly

“Hobby horsing is NOT easy. It takes years of dedication to believe it is a real sport.”
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 01:46 pm

First, the essentials; hobbyhorsing is a recreational sport that originated in Finland, in which participants run, jump, and step their way through an obstacle course whilst perched upon a homemade hobby horse (a hobby horse, of course, being a toy horse head attached to a stick that you may have pretended to ride on as a young child).

Recommended Videos

It’s mostly (and rightly) perceived as a fun, gimmicky pastime, but that never stopped the Nordic country from backing the Finnish Hobbyhorse Championships, which may cause one to wonder exactly how seriously this phenomenon can or should be taken.

One such attempt to cement hobbyhorsing as a real sport in the minds of the public has been made by TikTok‘s @kht_duck, whose dressage routine (aka a sort of warmup in which you get a feel for the hobbyhorse and the course) looks to have left her markedly winded. Judging by the comments, however, this behind-the-scenes look at the pseudo-equestrian activity has only put the sportsman’s seal of approval that much further out of hobbyhorsing’s reach.

@kht_duck

Yeah, it looks easy, but this is reality 🙂 #khtduck #hobbyhorsing #dressage #sport #realsport #reality

♬ Fangs (Slowed Down) – Dionnysuss

Indeed, beneath the video of Anna’s excruciating post-dressing cooldown, the comments section was flooded with more than a bit of mockery towards the insistence that hobbyhorsing is a serious sport, pointing out how Anna’s exhaustion — assuming it’s even real — says much more about her own athletic shortcomings than the physical demands of hobbyhorsing.

In any case, the most important thing that one can take away from this is that the value of an activity doesn’t lie in how seriously everyone can take it; in the case of hobbyhorsing, it originated as a fun trend mostly enjoyed by young kids, and his since become sensational enough to earn itself some competitions. We can go back and forth on whether it qualifies as a sport (the definition varies from source to source), but trying to pass it off as something serious won’t do anybody any favors.

And this is just a glimpse into the world of Finnish sports, which houses other such competitions as cell phone throwing (which is exactly what it sounds like), and wife-carrying (in which a man must carry a woman through an obstacle course and cross the finish line before the other men).

It is, again, all great fun, but we doubt anyone is out here dissecting the best technique and model in hopes of getting a competitive edge in a cell phone throwing competition, nor is there probably much metagaming going on in the world of competitive wife-carrying. Take notes, Anna.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘Members of the mile high club, please come forward’: Woman throws existence of Mile High Club into question with cold, hard logic
Woman in a white hate takes a picture inside a cramped bathroom on an airplane, posts a video to TikTok
Woman in a white hate takes a picture inside a cramped bathroom on an airplane, posts a video to TikTok
Woman in a white hate takes a picture inside a cramped bathroom on an airplane, posts a video to TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Members of the mile high club, please come forward’: Woman throws existence of Mile High Club into question with cold, hard logic
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The bear the bear gimme the bear’: Midwife shares the shocking, ignorant, and selfish things husbands asked her after their wives gave birth
New dads TikTok
New dads TikTok
New dads TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘The bear the bear gimme the bear’: Midwife shares the shocking, ignorant, and selfish things husbands asked her after their wives gave birth
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The invisible string theory is actually so crazy’: Woman realizes her husband is the hero stranger who once saved her sister from drowning
TikTok screenshots via Dhenifer Pim
TikTok screenshots via Dhenifer Pim
TikTok screenshots via Dhenifer Pim
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The invisible string theory is actually so crazy’: Woman realizes her husband is the hero stranger who once saved her sister from drowning
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Just because you can doesn’t mean you always should’: Parisian prankster attempts to freak out train passengers, but gets hilariously ignored
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Just because you can doesn’t mean you always should’: Parisian prankster attempts to freak out train passengers, but gets hilariously ignored
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘That painting took me a YEAR’: UPS damages and then discards priceless painting with no warning or remorse
crackedrabbits on TikTok
crackedrabbits on TikTok
crackedrabbits on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘That painting took me a YEAR’: UPS damages and then discards priceless painting with no warning or remorse
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Members of the mile high club, please come forward’: Woman throws existence of Mile High Club into question with cold, hard logic
Woman in a white hate takes a picture inside a cramped bathroom on an airplane, posts a video to TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Members of the mile high club, please come forward’: Woman throws existence of Mile High Club into question with cold, hard logic
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The bear the bear gimme the bear’: Midwife shares the shocking, ignorant, and selfish things husbands asked her after their wives gave birth
New dads TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘The bear the bear gimme the bear’: Midwife shares the shocking, ignorant, and selfish things husbands asked her after their wives gave birth
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘The invisible string theory is actually so crazy’: Woman realizes her husband is the hero stranger who once saved her sister from drowning
TikTok screenshots via Dhenifer Pim
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘The invisible string theory is actually so crazy’: Woman realizes her husband is the hero stranger who once saved her sister from drowning
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘Just because you can doesn’t mean you always should’: Parisian prankster attempts to freak out train passengers, but gets hilariously ignored
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Just because you can doesn’t mean you always should’: Parisian prankster attempts to freak out train passengers, but gets hilariously ignored
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 4, 2024
Read Article ‘That painting took me a YEAR’: UPS damages and then discards priceless painting with no warning or remorse
crackedrabbits on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘That painting took me a YEAR’: UPS damages and then discards priceless painting with no warning or remorse
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 4, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.