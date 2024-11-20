‘Where are these things? Are those inside of you?’: Father-in-law has priceless reaction to finding out he’s going to be a grandpa to triplets

In the age of the internet, it’s become increasingly commonplace to share moments in our lives with people online. Whether it’s small moments, like a pet being adorable, or something bigger, like a wedding speech, it’s just another way of spreading joy between people.

In this case, couple Stephanie and Ryan have set up an account on TikTok by the name of @WCTriplets, where they are sharing their journey as parents to triplets – starting with a video of the mother announcing the pregnancy to her in-laws. It’s a pretty wholesome moment and one that you can’t help but smile at as you watch. But it’s the reaction of the father-in-law that really makes it – his confused response and questions are absolutely priceless.

It takes a long time for the penny to finally drop, but you can see the exact moment it does by the expression on his face. Even then it seems as if his brain hasn’t fully caught up as he asks, “Where are these things? Are those inside of you?” before he covers his mouth in pure astoundment.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the in-law’s reaction

Viewers poked fun at the FIL’s wild question with one asking, “where did he think they were? in her handbag?” To be fair to him, it’s not every day someone close to you announces a pregnancy, and it’s even more surprising considering it’s triplets. The odds of having triplets are incredibly low. In fact, according to reproductivefacts.org, the actual chance of having triplets is about 1 in 10,000, so it’s understandable that his brain might lag a little while trying to process this.

A majority of the comments also pointed out how his reaction reminded them of Martin Short, “His mannerisms remind me of Martin Short!! So funny,” while another asked, “Is your father in law Martin Short?!” He certainly has that Martin Short energy with a little bit of Kyle MacLachlan if you ask me.

Others commented on what a great grandfather he was no doubt going to be, “oh he looks like he’ll be such an iconic grandpa congratulations!!”

A full video showing the reactions of family and friends on both sides was also posted on the account back in April, and while the reactions range from wholesome to excitement, none of them are quite as iconic as the father-in-law’s.

Stephanie and Ryan have continued to post update videos regularly to their account with the triplets, two girls and one boy, being born prematurely around early August. Despite the premature birth, all three are now home with their parents after having to spend a few weeks in the NICU.

