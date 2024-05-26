‘Who does he think he is?’: Man interrupts muscle mommy’s set to tell her to lose 20 pounds

Gyms are constantly being shown to be some of the most toxic places in modern society — and we have social media to thank for that.

Recommended Videos

Say what you want about people filming themselves working out in gyms — and people do have contrasting opinions about the topic — but the fad consistently exposes the toxic culture of such establishments. A recent TikTok upload by user dollyblondiee is a prime example.

https://www.tiktok.com/@/video/7370522697538899246

While dollyblondiee was settling down on a small weight bench to lift dumbbells, she was interrupted by a man off-screen who gave her some unsolicited advice that she should lose 20 pounds and then started instructing her on precisely how to do it.

The ignorant fellow asked her how much she weighed (an infamously big no-no) and said she should do more cardio, eat clean, eat less than what she’s burning with exercise, and drink more water (while contradicting himself that she was probably holding too much water).

It was terribly rude and just one of thousands of similar videos appearing online recently.

Admirably, dollyblondiee remained calm and (somewhat sarcastically) appeared to take the advice on board to avoid a scene. However, given that she looks great and is training for a bodybuilding competition in October, putting the unwarranted and unnecessary advice into practice will not make it to her to-do list.

How did her followers react?

Image via TikTok / dollyblondiee

The video understandably elicited an angry response from fellow TikTok users, who couldn’t believe someone would be so bad-mannered. The entertainingly named Ala to imię dla grubaski said, “Everyday I wake up and try to be less angry at men. Then I see and hear them,” while Dean Redmond simply asked, “like who does he think he is?”

Let this video be a stark reminder that such interactions are not welcome in gyms or well, anywhere else. Neither women nor other individuals want to be interrupted during their workouts to be told they need to lose weight. It’s a sad state of affairs that such a sentence needs to be said.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more