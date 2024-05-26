dollyblondiee on TikTok
‘Who does he think he is?’: Man interrupts muscle mommy’s set to tell her to lose 20 pounds

In short, creatures who make gyms the ultimate bane of society.
Kevin Stewart
Published: May 26, 2024 08:48 am

Gyms are constantly being shown to be some of the most toxic places in modern society — and we have social media to thank for that.

Say what you want about people filming themselves working out in gyms — and people do have contrasting opinions about the topic — but the fad consistently exposes the toxic culture of such establishments. A recent TikTok upload by user dollyblondiee is a prime example.

https://www.tiktok.com/@/video/7370522697538899246

While dollyblondiee was settling down on a small weight bench to lift dumbbells, she was interrupted by a man off-screen who gave her some unsolicited advice that she should lose 20 pounds and then started instructing her on precisely how to do it.

The ignorant fellow asked her how much she weighed (an infamously big no-no) and said she should do more cardio, eat clean, eat less than what she’s burning with exercise, and drink more water (while contradicting himself that she was probably holding too much water).

It was terribly rude and just one of thousands of similar videos appearing online recently.

Admirably, dollyblondiee remained calm and (somewhat sarcastically) appeared to take the advice on board to avoid a scene. However, given that she looks great and is training for a bodybuilding competition in October, putting the unwarranted and unnecessary advice into practice will not make it to her to-do list.

How did her followers react?

dollyblondiee on TikTok
Image via TikTok / dollyblondiee

The video understandably elicited an angry response from fellow TikTok users, who couldn’t believe someone would be so bad-mannered. The entertainingly named Ala to imię dla grubaski said, “Everyday I wake up and try to be less angry at men. Then I see and hear them,” while Dean Redmond simply asked, “like who does he think he is?”

Let this video be a stark reminder that such interactions are not welcome in gyms or well, anywhere else. Neither women nor other individuals want to be interrupted during their workouts to be told they need to lose weight. It’s a sad state of affairs that such a sentence needs to be said.

Read Article ‘Allison, where are you?’: Two Swifties mix up their bags at airport and now the race is on to switch back before incoming wedding
lenswildestdreams on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Allison, where are you?’: Two Swifties mix up their bags at airport and now the race is on to switch back before incoming wedding
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 26, 2024
Read Article George Santos was a sweaty little mess at Donald Trump’s Bronx rally, leaving people wondering if he was lactating
George Santos
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
George Santos was a sweaty little mess at Donald Trump’s Bronx rally, leaving people wondering if he was lactating
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Meanwhile at the Meth Gala’: If you want a first look at a modern-day Gilead, meet the crowd from Donald Trump’s Bronx rally
Donald Trump in Bronx
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Meanwhile at the Meth Gala’: If you want a first look at a modern-day Gilead, meet the crowd from Donald Trump’s Bronx rally
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 25, 2024
Read Article ‘It is rare the stuff of movies’: A single piece of the Donald Trump hush money puzzle could determine whether he’s found guilty
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘It is rare the stuff of movies’: A single piece of the Donald Trump hush money puzzle could determine whether he’s found guilty
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 25, 2024
Read Article ‘How long were you stuck for?’: Elevator journey goes awry when little girl sabotages it with her school project
TikToker recalls story of how she got stuck in an elevator
Category: News
News
‘How long were you stuck for?’: Elevator journey goes awry when little girl sabotages it with her school project
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 25, 2024
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.