‘Who hurt this man?’: Cyberbully CEO gets fired by TikTok for coming after a young woman for the weirdest of reasons

“What do CEOs do all day?” It’s a question that many of us cursed to be the Mr. Smithers and not the Mr. Burns wonder as we go about our daily working lives. Well, according to the latest TikTok saga to take the app by storm, it’s harass influencers for genuinely no reason.

TikTok user @dineintoronto had no idea what she was about to unleash when she posted a totally innocent video to her account in which she showed off the hexclad pans her parents had bought for her. “Must be tough living life on easy mode,” read the tepid attempt at trolling. Given the incongruousness of the comment and the fact it came from a business account, username @parchmentpaperdotcom, the TikToker assumed the account must’ve been hacked and so reached out via DM to let them know. And then all hell broke loose.

@dineintoronto From any other person I would not care but to use your business account and then your title as a CEO to be rude to people you dont know is crazy. #fypp ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

After letting them know that their account had posted a “cyberbulling” comment on her video, ParchmentPaper.com then hit back by sending dineintoronto an email. Displaying the kind of shrewd thinking that no doubt got him his high-ranking job, the email revealed that the user of the account was Brandon Howard, ParchmentPaper.com’s CEO. Their next brilliant move? Double-down on the bizarre hill they’ve chosen to die on by leaving another comment on the video. “Enjoy frolicking through life and leave the rest up to us,” read the weaksauce attempt at sass.

After dinintoronto shared the above video, Brandon Howard became TikTok Enemy No. 1, with the comments roasting him so badly, his highly flammable paper company is in danger of combusting. As one commenter beautifully put it, “Brandon Howard is quite an emotional little man. He should try smiling more, maybe add a frolick or two for good measure.”

Unfortunately, it turns out Howard’s skin is only paper-thin, as he quickly deactivated his account and then went on the offensive across various other platforms, including Instagram and even his own company website, all of which only gave more fuel to his self-appointed nemesis dineintoronto and her followers.

“SEIZE and desist?” That’s a spelling goof on par with Donald Trump. Are we sure Brandon Howard isn’t a burner account for Marjorie Taylor Greene?

OK, this guy seriously needs to calm down. At this point he’s basically recreating the crazy monologue scene from Network for the TikTok generation.

As bothered business mogul Brandon Howard does his best to plow his business into the ground, all for the sake of a TikToker having some nice frying pans, it looks like we know what the “C” in CEO stands for in this case …. Cyberbully.

Disclaimer: We Got This Covered does not wish to imply that all CEOs are whiny manchildren, just this one specifically. Some of them are wonderfully intelligent and astute people who happen to sign our paychecks.