It’s become a familiar scenario; you scroll along your TikTok For You page and find what appears to be a person just talking to their phone in their room, but the relatively nondescript video has millions of views. A cursory glance at the user’s profile shows they have a following in the millions and that all their content generates a huge reaction, no matter how seemingly chill it appears at first glance.

It’s easy to feel a little out of the loop when you come across such an influencer in the wild, but we’re here to help catch you up to speed on even the most obscure (if you can call content creators with followings the size of some countries, obscure) influencers.

Not that we would call Madeline Argy obscure; the British content creator has 4.6 million followers on TikTok, 1.6 million on Instagram, over 350,000 on YouTube, and several lucrative brand deals to boot. It can feel like influencers like Argy come ready-made with a built-in community of millions but that’s rarely the case. How did she get so famous?

Who is Madeline Argy and how did she gain so many followers

Let’s start with the basics: Madeline Argy is a 23-year-old woman born and raised in England. She was reportedly born in Sussex and now resides in London, but travels often given her very cool Instagram feed. Argy first began posting on TikTok in March 2021, starting with lip-syncing videos (we’ve all been there) before transitioning to more comedic storytimes and short clips. Almost immediately after she started posting, Argy began to amass a following on the app because viewers enjoyed her humor and knack for making even the most mundane interactions into a fascinating story.

Thanks to her wit and her charming good looks, Argy began monetizing her content and soon landed brand deals with Spotify and Coach offshoot, Coachtopia. In September of 2022, she started posting her podcast on YouTube, where each video is viewed in the hundreds of thousands. On YouTube, Argy usually talks about topics related to sexuality, identity, feminism, relationships, friendship, and has gained even more of a following for her takes on complicated subjects. Her videos opening up about her queer identity as well as the ones where she gives advice seem to resonate the most among her viewers, growing her following even more.

Aside from her own content, Argy is also on people’s minds given her potential relationship with London-based rapper Central Cee. The two have been rumored to be dating since September of last year and frequently pop up in each other’s Instagram posts, but neither has officially confirmed if they’re together. Now that Argy has signed with Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network, expect more projects from the social media star in the near future.