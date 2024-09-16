Who is Moo Deng, the viral baby hippo?

Once every so often, a new animal takes the internet by storm. Over the years, we’ve seen Grumpy Cat, Harambe (RIP), Lolong the Crocodile, and countless famous pets like Juniper and Doug the Pug. Now, it’s Moo Deng the hippo who’s flooding our Tik Tok feeds — no pun intended.

You’ve most likely come across the name or the adorable face of Moo Deng, a baby hippo who recently went viral for being the cutest little hippo with a love for baths and grapes. Like many things online, you might not know exactly why or how it went viral. So if you’re curious to learn more about Moo Deng’s rise to fame, as usual, we’ve got you covered.

Why is Moo Deng famous?

Moo Dent is a two-month-old pygmy hippo from Thailand who has recently gone viral on social media due to her irresistible cuteness. Her rosy cheeks and playful attitude have made her a fan favorite at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, where patrons often share pictures and clips of the tiny hippo on social media throughout the day.

Moo Dent is frequently seen being adorably mischievous with her keepers — biting their knees and chasing them for food. Naturally, no one can resist her very menacing antics, and videos of her enjoying grapes, fruits, and vegetables have become a regular sight on the Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s TikTok account.

The baby hippo was born in July to her parents, Jonah and Tony, along with her two siblings, Moo Tun and Moo Wan. Interestingly, all the baby pygmy hippos are named after pork dishes: Moo Tun means stewed pork, Moo Wan means sweet pork, and our famous Moo Deng’s name comes from a dish involving red pork. Funnily enough, her name also roughly translates to “bouncy pig.”

In an interview with CNN, zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy mentioned that the best time to see Moo Deng at the zoo is in the morning, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., when the keepers are cleaning her enclosure. According to Narongwit, this is “the time when Moo Deng will be energetic, as the keeper will splash water around.” You might also spot her in the afternoon, as that’s when her mother is fed, and Moo Deng will almost certainly be following her around.

Unfortunately, her sudden fame has also led to some concerning behavior from zoo visitors. As seen in some unfortunate videos circulating on Reddit and TikTok, some patrons have been acting inappropriately around Moo Deng, throwing various objects at her, from shellfish to water, in attempts to wake her up for videos. It’s actually sad to see this unfold right in front of us.

Although unexpected, this situation is not entirely surprising. Narongwit noted that zoo attendance has increased by at least 30%, and with the rise in visitors, there has also been an increase in these harmful behaviors toward the baby hippo. The zoo has issued a warning, stating they will take action against anyone who attempts to harm the animal. Frankly, it’s good to know they are prioritizing her well-being.

