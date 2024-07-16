Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
TikTok screenshots of Faith Marie
Screenshots via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

Who is the white tube top girl on TikTok?

You've probably seen her in your feed...
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 12:02 pm

While TikTok has been around for a while, there’s no denying that it became super popular during that time we don’t want to talk about anymore, and checking our feeds has become a part of daily life now. Although so many people get tons of views that we couldn’t possibly keep up with them all, there is one girl who has gotten everyone’s attention.

Recommended Videos

The TikTok user known as The White Tube Top Girl has over 300,000 followers, and since this name is definitely memorable, we need to discover more.

The white tube top girl on TikTok, explained

@faith.marie19

Same moves✌️ still hits tho

♬ hot to go x magic johnson – cydcpam

If we’re wondering about the White Tube Top Girl on TikTok… well… this is one of those times when something is exactly what it sounds like. According to Distractify, a teenager named Faith Marie, whose TikTok account is @faith.marie19, went viral after sharing a video of herself dancing while wearing (yes) a white tube top.

As Distractify pointed out, this TikTok got so much traction because people created memes where they also danced and had on a white tube top. A lot of fans have also created their own TikToks referencing it. We’ve seen a lot of TikTok dances, but Faith’s views are still pretty staggering ; 1.6 million for one video, and 34.8 million for another one, as of this writing.

Although a lot of people go viral on the social media platform thanks to their dancing (and we all remember Charlie D’Amelio’s rise to fame back in 2020 and the massive amount of fans she has had ever since), there’s a bit of a disturbing element that we can’t ignore. As noted by Distractify, people think she looks great and have asked about her fitness and lifestyle… but can we all agree how creepy that is?! Faith is young and doesn’t need to hear strangers asking about her appearance, but that’s an unfortunate reality of putting yourself out there on the Internet these days. We also can’t help but think about how it’s tough to be a teen and also be on social media, but we know that there’s no escaping that. According to the Pew Research Center, 2/3 of high schoolers who answered a survey in the Spring of 2022 said they’re on TikTok.

@faith.marie19

just know i need a dance partner

♬ original sound – c

While she may be The White Tube Top Girl, Faith has posted TikToks of herself wearing a pink tube top, a gray tank top, and black and gray t-shirts, so she does have some variety in her closet. Some of the most common comments are about her jean shorts (which she says she bought from American Eagle), and she also shares her beauty routine.

And that’s the story of TikTok’s White Tube Top Girl. We don’t know anything else about her, but then again, she’s still in high school, so we totally respect her need for privacy. We wonder who will go viral on TikTok next?!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.