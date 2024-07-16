Who is the white tube top girl on TikTok?

While TikTok has been around for a while, there’s no denying that it became super popular during that time we don’t want to talk about anymore, and checking our feeds has become a part of daily life now. Although so many people get tons of views that we couldn’t possibly keep up with them all, there is one girl who has gotten everyone’s attention.

Recommended Videos

The TikTok user known as The White Tube Top Girl has over 300,000 followers, and since this name is definitely memorable, we need to discover more.

The white tube top girl on TikTok, explained

If we’re wondering about the White Tube Top Girl on TikTok… well… this is one of those times when something is exactly what it sounds like. According to Distractify, a teenager named Faith Marie, whose TikTok account is @faith.marie19, went viral after sharing a video of herself dancing while wearing (yes) a white tube top.

As Distractify pointed out, this TikTok got so much traction because people created memes where they also danced and had on a white tube top. A lot of fans have also created their own TikToks referencing it. We’ve seen a lot of TikTok dances, but Faith’s views are still pretty staggering ; 1.6 million for one video, and 34.8 million for another one, as of this writing.

Although a lot of people go viral on the social media platform thanks to their dancing (and we all remember Charlie D’Amelio’s rise to fame back in 2020 and the massive amount of fans she has had ever since), there’s a bit of a disturbing element that we can’t ignore. As noted by Distractify, people think she looks great and have asked about her fitness and lifestyle… but can we all agree how creepy that is?! Faith is young and doesn’t need to hear strangers asking about her appearance, but that’s an unfortunate reality of putting yourself out there on the Internet these days. We also can’t help but think about how it’s tough to be a teen and also be on social media, but we know that there’s no escaping that. According to the Pew Research Center, 2/3 of high schoolers who answered a survey in the Spring of 2022 said they’re on TikTok.

While she may be The White Tube Top Girl, Faith has posted TikToks of herself wearing a pink tube top, a gray tank top, and black and gray t-shirts, so she does have some variety in her closet. Some of the most common comments are about her jean shorts (which she says she bought from American Eagle), and she also shares her beauty routine.

And that’s the story of TikTok’s White Tube Top Girl. We don’t know anything else about her, but then again, she’s still in high school, so we totally respect her need for privacy. We wonder who will go viral on TikTok next?!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy