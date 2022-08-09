Why is Twitter not loading? Common errors and fixes

It’s no fun when you’re doing your 11 p.m. nightly doomscroll when all of a sudden you run into a massive field of image errors and the dreaded words “Tweets aren’t loading right now” right when you need to put off going to bed the most. But before you give up and actually get that 8 hours of sleep you so desperately need, here are a couple of solutions to try to get Twitter back up and running again.

Is Twitter being silly right now not loading things or am I in trouble? 😂😂💀 — AngePange1231 (@AngelaParziale) August 9, 2022

1. Check your internet connection

It sounds simple because it is but sometimes the explanation is that your neighborhood is experiencing a service outage or there is something wrong with your wi-fi hub. Go ahead and check if your other devices still have access to Wi-fi. You can also run a speed test or even unplug your router and plug it back in to try and reboot your access. If you are experiencing a service outage you can switch over to mobile data to keep using Twitter.

2. Check if Twitter is down

Twitter may not be loading for some of you –– we're working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 9, 2022

As personal as this may seem — it may not be just you who’s dealing with it. Twitter itself might be down for a variety of reasons. Websites like Down Detector let you check and see if Twitter itself is having issues of its own that somehow have nothing to do with you. In such cases you may just have to grab a book to read or try and remember your Facebook password … or even go to bed.

3. Use a browser

There’s also a chance that your Twitter app may be having issues. A quick workaround is to just log in to Twitter via a browser like Chrome or Safari on your phone. If everything appears normal then you might want to troubleshoot your app.

4. Close and reopen the app

Go ahead and actually close your Twitter app and reopen it fresh. It’s another quick fix that may actually solve the problem.

5. Check app network permissions

Your app may not be able to access the permissions it needs to display properly. You can fix this in Settings:



Open Settings Go to Apps & notifications Find and select Twitter Select Permissions Give the app permission to access

6. Delete your Twitter App’s cache

Sometimes data the app keeps on hand to make things quicker can actually end up slowing it down over time. To clear your cache:

Go to Settings Tap on the Twitter App Tap the Clear Cache button

7. Uninstall/reinstall your app

Your app may not have updated properly. You can ensure you have the latest version by deleting your app and then going to the Google Play Store (Android Users) or Apple App store (iPhone) and installing the new version yourself.

8. Restart your phone

And of course, there’s the last resort solution. Do a hard restart of your device. Android users can press and hold the Power button for 5-10 seconds until the power menu appears, then select Restart. Those with iPhones press and hold both the volume button and the side button until the power-off slider appears then slide to the off position.

Good luck! And get some rest!