Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
TikTok eyelash vs mom
Screengrab via TikTok/@theylovebeautiful
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Why she do it so hard?’: Hero mom swoops in with a saline flush to clear her daughter’s eye, but nearly blinds her anyway

Dr. Mom reporting for duty.
Carrie White
Carrie White
|

Published: Jul 27, 2024 11:45 am

Moms are the best. And the worst. And sometimes both at the same time.

Recommended Videos

Who hasn’t suffered pain or embarrassment at the hands of a primary caregiver? Whether it’s a public cheek wipe down with a spittle-napkin, or an overly aggressive hair brushing, we know deep down that these actions are done out of love. That’s what I am sure TikTok user @theylovebeautiful is reminding herself right now, while she thanks all the deities out there that her eyeball has survived to see another day.

@theylovebeautiful_

😂😂😂😂😂😂 #funnyvideos #fypage #fail #viralvideos

♬ original sound – Beautiful

Sitting in a car with her mom, she noticed she had something in her eye. She turned to her mom to ask her to investigate. Mom was hot on the case, using doctor skills developed over years of parenting. Diagnosis? “It’s probably a lash.” Treatment? Well, like any good self-styled maverick medical professional, she whipped out a saline flush from her purse. Amazing!

This is where the war of Mom v. Lash got viscous. Like a woman bringing a bazooka to a laser tag fight, mom blasted the saline fluid into @theylovebeautiful’s eye, causing her daughter to recoil in an attempt to save herself from the blast. But Dr. Mom was victorious. Lash conquered. Her daughter? Collateral damage.

Comments from other TikTok users did not disappoint. First up, from @justlolamarie, the question on everybody’s lips: “Lmaoooo but why did she have the saline flush that readily available”. @angela_sio chimed in with “I can just picture her taking it out of her purse and be like “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life” and I’m laughing so hard”. @lyvis8 said it best with, “perfect definition of “stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.””

Listen, @theylove beautiful. We’ve all been there in some way or another, and we all feel for you. But, be thankful you have such a good mom to take care of you. And you did find an instant resolution to your problem — just like your mom says in the video, “It’s not in there no more.” She’s not wrong.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Carrie White
Carrie White