‘Wish we would’ve crashed instead’: Flight attendant jolts passengers out of sleep when she decides to break out into song

If you believe airline ads, plane rides are supposed to be relaxing. Airlines boast comfortable seats, a quiet, atmosphere, and accommodating service for trips from Phoenix to Fiji. They invite you to sit back, relax, and enjoy your ride in comfort safety, and style.

Unfortunately, that relaxing environment is pretty easy to mess up due to the combination of flight and human beings. Whether it’s bumps of turbulence, crying babies, or even the man next to you falling asleep on your shoulder, relaxation isn’t typically the first thing people think of when booking a flight.

Then there are the less typically, but possibly more viral interruptions. Unruly passengers, arguing strangers, and questionable flight attendants have all made their way to TikTok, each claiming the title of “Worst Flight Ever.”

A recent flyer uploaded a video to TikTok of his own “Worst Flight Ever.” On @RatherBeDeadThenCool aka Meek’s latest flight, the flight attendant woke all of the passengers from their relaxing in-flight naps to serenade them with her unwelcome rendition of The Beatles’s “Let It Be.” Naturally, Meek captured the moment, replying that he’d rather the plane crash.

@ratherbedeadthencool Wish we would of crashed instead. #flightattendant #cringe I have another recording of her butchering another song.. let me know in the comments if I should post it too ♬ original sound – Meek

The cringe-worthy experience has commenters sharing exactly what they would’ve done had they encountered such an awkward and awful flight. One person said he should be given a full refund, another said they would’ve opened the emergency exit then and there, and a third noted that they would’ve simply started sobbing.

A lot of people said that an encounter like this one would’ve had them on the no-fly list out of pure rage. This is not a unique experience, a couple of people said that they’d been serenaded on Southwest flights, one even saying that’s exactly why they booked with Southwest.

“Let It Be” wasn’t the only song in this flight attendant’s repertoire either, Meek uploaded a second video of her cover of another of The Beatles’s songs, “Oh! Darling.”

According to Meek, all of the passengers just sat there, way too afraid cringing to move or do anything while their flight attendant sang them to their safe landing.

A quick internet search will tell you that many a flight attendant has gone viral for their singing skills. Whiskey Riff reported on a Southwest flight attendant who serenaded her Nashville-bound plane with “I Will Always Love You.” And Newsflare wrote about another Southwest flight attendant who covered “God Bless America.” It seems that non-consensual in-flight entertainment is sweeping the nation.

If that’s not for you it may be time to invest in some noise-canceling headphones or a private plane, because it looks like this melodic craze is here to stay.

