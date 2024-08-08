Image Credit: Disney
Screengrabs via TikTok/@222tahnea
‘I’ve never seen a slide reject someone before’: Woman learns the hard way why you should never wear leather pants on a slide

"The lotion and the powder have made a PASTE!”
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 11:14 am

Some decisions seem great at the moment, from late-night chocolate chip pancakes to scrolling through an ex’s social media, but later they wind up being a recipe for disaster. TikTok user @222tahnea made a split-second decision to have some fun at a playground after enjoying some adult beverages, and she definitely had a night to remember.

She was enjoying a nice evening, so what could go wrong? Unfortunately, since she had (adorable) leather pants on, it didn’t go so well. Instead of a smooth ride, she tumbled a few times before finally landing on the grass. While she didn’t hurt herself, this could have gone very differently…

People were equally concerned and overjoyed when seeing @222tahnea’s playground gymnastics and thrilled that she posed like Spider-Man when she landed on the ground. Some said it seemed “fun” and others were amazed that nothing happened to her. Like playing tag, sometimes people need to have some fun on the playground, forget their worries, and just live in the moment. Chances are you totally get why she wanted to go down the slide.

Anytime someone wears leather pants, there’s only one question: didn’t Ross Geller teach everyone that this is always a dangerous fashion choice back in 1999? Along with Monica putting a turkey over her head, this was one of the most iconic Friends moments, but the popularity of this fabric persists. Since leather pants look so chic and sophisticated, it’s difficult to argue against the belief that forcing them over your body is a good idea. But after watching this TikTok, it’s fair to say some people might want to forgo this style the next time they have an itch to go down a slide. Hey, black pants or leggings look just as good.

While slides evoke warm memories of innocent and carefree afternoons, as it turns out they can also be pretty risky. According to Parents Magazine, a study based on an American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition talk, kids shouldn’t sit on a parent’s lap when going down a slide. They can break a bone or hurt their legs, and if they’re super little, it’s even scarier. There are also other ways that kids can get hurt in a jungle gym or on the monkey bars, from concussions to sprained limbs, as pointed out by the Cleveland Clinic.

There are no stats on leather pants and slide-related injuries, but it’s safe to say everyone is glad @222tahnea is okay.

