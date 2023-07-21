Yandere Freak aka Snow the Salt Queen launches surprise comeback after facing manslaughter charges

After making their TikTok account private, influencer and cosplayer Yandere Freak, aka Snow the Salt Queen, appears to have made a very public comeback on Instagram – even after facing manslaughter charges in 2021.

The influencer, whose real name is Mary Anne Oliver-Snow, was arrested on January 21, 2021, following the death of one of their high school friends. According to police reports, the influencer admitted to the death of their friend, which promptly led to their arrest. Oliver-Snow was released by the police on a $20,000 bond, and since then, their online presence has remained relatively private. Until now.

Just three days ago, the cosplayer posted several pictures on their Instagram account, perhaps in an attempt to revive their content; however, even fans can’t seem to forget that someone passed away due to the influencer’s actions. Despite the events that occurred, the cosplayer remained active on TikTok until they made their account private in response to the backlash. Upon their return to Instagram, cosplaying communities don’t seem to take their return lightly.

For anyone unfamiliar with what happened, Oliver-Snow admitted to accidentally causing the death of Helen Rose Hastings after unintentionally firing a firearm that they previously believed to be unloaded.

In the statement given to the police, the cosplayer admitted that the incident occurred during a party among friends. As the group partied and drank while watching Gotham, the influencer mentioned having a gun similar to the one Penguin used on the show. After retrieving the weapon, Hastings, the victim, allegedly made a joking remark, telling Oliver-Snow to “shoot me.” Unfortunately, believing the firearm to be empty, the influencer pulled the trigger, resulting in the unexpected death of Hastings.

Despite acknowledging the unfortunate event, Oliver-Snow was allowed to post bail and ordered to stay in the state. However, court records indicate that Oliver-Snow violated the terms of their bond throughout August of that year, missing a pretrial date related to the case, violating curfew, and allowing the battery on a GPS tracking device to die. Nevertheless, the influencer appears to have been permitted to remain within the state, as they continue to create online content even after everything that happened.

Just two years ago, the entire internet was shocked as the news of their arrest flooded social media. As they appear to return once more, the backlash is still incessant, as more and more people appear to realize that Yandere Freak appears to be back once again.