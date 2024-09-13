‘You can hear his mind trying to scrape up all the excuses’: Woman calls out creep hitting on her at a bar after she notices his wedding ring

Creeps. They’re everywhere — they’re on the streets, they’re outside restaurants, they’re in the bars, they’re even in politics! It’s an epidemic, and unfortunately, TikTok is full of encounters women have had with that specific breed of man.

We’ve seen videos of creeps following women on bikes and creepy peeping neighbors, and yet some men still won’t understand why women choose the bear every time. In this case, a woman posted her encounter to TikTok. It’s a short clip, with not a lot of context, but just enough that we can make a pretty accurate guess as to what’s going on.

The 15-second clip posted by Syd Pags has already amassed 2 million views and almost 200k likes. In the video we can hear a man presumably attempting to hit on her. Syd captures the moment that she spots the man’s wedding ring and proceeds to ask “what does your wife do?” Upon getting smacked around the face with this curveball, the guy tries his best to come up with a response, but only succeeds in making himself look like a tool. As a person in the comments put it, “You can hear his mind trying to scrape up all the excuses.”

What a total sleazeball

Syd’s bold response clearly threw the guy for a loop — she’s definitely giving main character energy and we’re all absolutely here for it. Stumbling over his words, the sleazy creep tells her that his wife “really loves raising the kids.” Talk about digging yourself into a hole.

So, let’s get this straight, not only is this man attempting to cheat on his wife (and badly), but he’s got a whole family waiting for him at home and he’s out there flirting with strangers. Perhaps it’s time for him to pack it in and re-evaluate his life, but as another person in the comments points out, “what’s sad is the only thing he learned is to take the ring off next time.”

Anyways, we’re now at the part of the article where we get to look at some depressing statistics about relationships, so buckle up kids. Perhaps you’d be inclined to believe that this is not such a common occurrence in today’s society. Tragically, however, according to an article from Techreport, statistics have shown that 20% of married men and 13% of married women have admitted to cheating on their spouse.

So is romance dead? Well I suppose in order to stay sane it’s best to look at it as a glass half full kind of situation, or glass 80% full in this case. And besides, as long as there are heroes like Syd calling people out for this kind of behavior there is still hope.

According to Syd she later asked where his wife was during all this, and I sure would’ve loved to have seen what kind of BS the man came up with to politician his way out of that question, too. In the end, the short caption underneath the video sums it all up perfectly. It simply reads “Men. Do better,” and I have to say I couldn’t agree more.

