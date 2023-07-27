‘You didn’t even pass around water’: Travelers lash out after United Airlines flight keeps them trapped for more than 7 hours

"What’s the opposite of a Karen who uses her energy for good? A Patricia? Idk but I want her to get an award."

Flying in recent months has become an absolute nightmare. Between staffing shortages among the major airlines, constant delays and cancellations, and technological malfunctions, even the U.S. government has launched an investigation into why flying is so terrible nowadays. So hearing about another delay from United Airlines seems like just another headline-making story — until you hear that passengers were stuck on the plane for over 7 hours.

In a TikTok video posted by user @dragoneb, viewers can see a woman berating a desk agent for the mistreatment of passengers during the debacle. In the caption, @dragoneb reveals the flight was from Newark International Airport in New Jersey to Leonardo da Vinci International Airport right outside Rome, Italy.

The unnamed woman seen in the video claims to be a critical care nurse, yelling at the gate agents over the mistreatment of the passengers as they were on a grounded plane for over 7 hours. Pointing out how the passengers were given nothing to eat or drink, and how many of them were people with sensitive health concerns such as the elderly, babies, and diabetics, she makes it clear the treatment of the passengers was not acceptable.

While it’s unclear the exact circumstances that led to the video, the video is geotagged at Newark International. So it’s safe to assume the passengers not only were stuck on the plane for over 7 hour in the New Jersey heat, but then never made it to Italy that night. It’s natural for the passengers to be extremely upset with United. Even the woman yelling at the staff at the gate makes it clear she knows they’re not the ones directly responsible, and asks for them to call down their supervisors who can make this right for them.

The comments on the video are 100% on the side of the passengers, furious that United would treat them like this. One commenter said “I’ve never understood how it’s legal to keep people on a plane when there’s no AC or water.” Another stood in solidarity with the woman, saying, “Fellow RN here, I am EXTREMELY proud of the way she handled this situation. Educated advocate for those passengers. She’s 100% on point.”

Though some, while still siding with the passengers, also felt a bit of pity for the gate agent involved. “I understand her concern but this guy didn’t keep you on the plane,” noted one commenter. Another reminded people how to properly report this mistreatment: “7 hours is actually INSANEEEEEEEE. They need compensation. But the gate agent isn’t at fault, they should report it to the FAA.”