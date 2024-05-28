‘You didn’t violate bro code, you upheld gentleman code’: TattleTok exposes woman who abandoned boyfriend’s dog to cheat on him with sugar daddy

In the past, TikTok has proven able to marshal some pretty powerful forces. TikTokers often make callouts exposing cheaters, searching for lost items, or calling their followers to action, and end up with great success stories. There’s practically a whole side of the internet devoted to tattling on cheating partners that people see out in the wild, and it is both disheartening and heartwarming to see how many strangers will get on the internet and expose cheaters for someone they have never even met.

The latest person to hop online and send out the bat signal to a brother in need is an older gentleman named Thomas D’allesandro.

When Thomas was at the airport heading out of Los Angeles, the man next to him in the Fly Club confided in him how excited he was to take his first trip with his first sugar baby. He was in his ‘60s and recently divorced, and couldn’t get over how attractive the young woman was with him.

His sugar baby comes back over with some champagne, and seems very impressed by the club, the man, and the luxe experience. She then discloses that one of her friends had cancelled on watching her boyfriend’s Jack Russell Terrier, but her friend Nicole agreed to step in. Nicole was meant to go to his apartment, take pictures of the dog, and send them to the girlfriend, who would then send photos to her boyfriend, who was none the wiser.

Thomas said she even went on to say her boyfriend was way too trusting, and that the fake dog photos probably weren’t even necessary.

Other than the nature of the trip, which bothers Thomas, he also noticed a couple of other things that he felt were off about the girlfriend. He said she slipped in and out of an Australian accent, never said “thank you” to wait staff, and giggled about how classic and hilarious her situation with her sugar daddy and her boyfriend is.

Thomas was able to get in contact with the boyfriend and one of his friends, who seemed disappointed but not surprised by the whole situation. He encouraged him to come forward with his story and move on to someone who wanted to treat him better.

Viewers were impressed with the levels of class that even superseded bro code in Thomas’s video, and all seemed to be rooting for this mystery boyfriend. Thomas at first seemed nervous to break whatever code that bonded him and the sugar daddy who confided in him, but commenters assured him that when a dog is involved, that trumps everything.

Much to the delight of concerned commenters, Nicole did an excellent job taking care of the Jack Russell Terrier despite the awkward situation. Thomas has promised to meet up with the boyfriend and his friend (and maybe even his dog) to help him put the whole sticky situation behind him.

