‘You have a magic money baby!’: Magician of a toddler materializes more than $200 in cash out of thin air

Wouldn’t it be great if money simply magically appeared in our possession? Or if we had our own little personal money fairy who brought us vast amounts of cash? Well, that’s akin to what happened in a TikTok that’s gone viral on the popular video-sharing platform.

Recommended Videos

In the 74-second clip, uploaded by Taylor (username @shesuqcme), who describes herself as “a 26yr old married mom with diabetes,” she explains how her toddler daughter had mysteriously brought her $243 in cash earlier that day.

Moreover, two hours later, the child got her two more $50 bills. Upon enquiring where the youngster found $343, Taylor was met with a high-pitched laugh from her. Taylor goes on to say the only explanation she can think of regarding where her daughter got the money is that her two-year-old is dealing in illegal substances (an obvious joke for those who might take the claim too seriously). The video was met with a massive response from TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

Many users suggested Taylor should just roll with it and hope the money keeps coming. Such comments included, “Just say thank you, sweetie,” “Accept the blessing,” “shhhhhhhhhhh don’t question it,” and “Why are you asking questions? Just go with it.”

Others compared Taylor’s child to their own offspring, writing things like, “I’m sitting here looking at my kids who only give me a headache and a high grocery bill,” “I’m gonna have to have a serious talk with my 30 year old. He never gave me anything but Chicken Pox when he was a toddler,” and “my toddler tried to eat a penny…i think mines broken.”

Several people had possible explanations for the money appearing, and they ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous. Suggestions included, “Did you buy a used sofa? I’ve heard that people have found all kinds of things in their used sofas,” “is any of your furniture second hand, could it have been hidden there and the person who sold it to you didn’t know,” “I did this as a child. I would take the small amounts of cash out of my parents pockets/purses etc and put them under my rug. When we moved my parents found about $650,” “she’s a magician,” “you have a magical money baby! Just go with it,” and “Maybe its in the walls of your house? I saw a vid where this dude was literally finding cash in the wall!”

Others were curious about the explanation, writing things like “I need to know!” Someone wrote, “girl it’s been 15 hrs I need an update…did you find out about where it came from is there more, I need answers!?!” It prompted Taylor to upload another video saying no explanation had been found.

Assuming the money was found rather than stolen (which, given the “culprit” is a toddler, is a fair thing to assume), the question of what Taylor should do with it depends on what state she lives in. CriminalDefenseLawyer.com states that most state and local laws require the finder of lost property to make reasonable efforts to find the owner — especially if it’s a large amount of money (for example, $100 or more). Hopefully, that’s what Taylor did, given that she made her toddler’s discovery known to hundreds of thousands of people.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy