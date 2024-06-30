‘You know better buddy’: Airbnb renters are forced to turn to landlord when unsettling man watches them for days from an empty garage

There are a lot of things that can get in the way of a good bachelorette trip.

Recommended Videos

Drama among the bridesmaids, canceled flights, and poor weather conditions — all can be the hurdle stalling a Pinterest-worthy trip with your best girlfriends.

But if everything goes smoothly you get to arrive on time at your adorable Airbnb in good spirits and have the time of your lives for a weekend. That’s probably what Kaylee thought when she and twelve of her friends arrived for a bachelorette party.

Unfortunately, according to her TikTok, their cabin in the woods included a lurker in an empty garage five feet away.

The crew noticed a man had been staying in the detached garage for two days, secretly watching the ladies’ celebration. So, they bravely gave the Airbnb owner a call and took matters into their own hands.

@kayymar1 We thought we were going crazy for 2 days 😂😂 Shoutout@Krista DeFini for a bad ass !! ♬ original sound – kaylee

The video shows one of the wedding parties talking on the phone with the host and knocking on the door of the garage, with backup from her friends, of course. She asks the man his name and puts him on the phone with the host who seems very disappointed that this man is still hanging around the house, even lecturing him that he knows better than to creep on a bachelorette party. Wait a second! The host was aware of the man’s “hobby” of loitering around his property and did not feel it necessary to inform the guests in advance?

The host on the phone said he was under the impression this uninvited guest would be out of town although the garage dweller made up some sort of excuse that he didn’t know, and he will leave right away.

Whoever this bridal party selected to confront the garage creeper was direct and to the point, although she did apologize for disrupting this man who obviously wasn’t supposed to be there in the first place. When he tried to question her, she told him she had nothing to explain, turned around and walked away. As Kaylee captioned, a true badass.

Commenters quickly picked up on the host’s language when he told this man that he knew better than to hang around in the garage, many said it sounded like he’d done something like this before. Most just praised who they deemed “the group mom,” wildly impressed by her confidence.

Several people, though impressed by the bravery, did want to make sure all of these ladies were okay since having a creeper at your bachelorette party is rather scary.

Kaylee hasn’t followed up, which hopefully means that she and the rest of the bridal crew had a fun, relaxing, and random-man-less rest of their trip.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy