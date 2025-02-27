‘You must file suit to remove him’: If you’re looking for ways to fight back against Donald Trump, this lawyer’s got a message for you

If you’re not one of Donald Trump’s rabid supporters then you’ve no doubt felt pretty powerless these last couple of months. The president and his cronies are slowly dismantling the U.S. piece by piece and it seems there’s nothing that can be done about it. Well, almost nothing.

There’s always hope and as long as we’re still breathing we still have a shot at making a change. Ever since the creation of the internet there have been people out there willing to share their wisdom with helpful how-to videos on kinds of situations. In this case, lawyer, Richard Alvey, is sharing his step by step guide on TikTok informing viewers how they can file a suit to remove Trump.

Sounds crazy I know, but Alvey certainly seems to know what he’s talking about. His TikTok account is filled with legal cases and advice and according to the man himself he’s been practising law for over 40 years.

Sounds pretty simple

What Alvey is proposing sounds incredibly easy, you don’t even need a lawyer to do it, and it’s better than doing nothing right? Alvey lays out exactly what you must do in his short two-minute post which currently has 1.3 million views and around 240k likes. Obviously the more people who get involved the better.

Alvey practically writes out the letter for us. His decision to focus on the insurrectionist claims and the fact that Trump has pardoned numerous individuals who even pled guilty seems like a wise move. It’s arguably the most well-documented criminal act Trump has been involved in. If enough people follow his advice, you’d expect this to be a viable way to fight back against Trump, or at the very least make our voices heard, right?

Could this actually work?

Unfortunately it seems like the chances of this actually working are incredibly slim. There are many hurdles that would have to be overcome in order for Alvey’s plan to get anywhere. First of all there’s the filing fee, which is hundreds of dollars, and while Alvey says that it’s possible to get that waived, it’s not a guarantee. A few people expressed doubts over the plan and one individual by the name of Legal Dad, made a video response explaining in detail why this might not be the best path forward.

He makes a few good points, including the Department of Justice policy protecting Trump and Vance from being sued during their presidency. While this is certainly disheartening to hear it doesn’t mean we have to give up. There is plenty more we can be doing to defy Trump such as checking with your mayor or city manager to make sure they are protecting vulnerable communities from ICE raids as well as doing everything they can to help the LGBTQ+ communities as well. The internet is full of ideas on how to safely and legally take action against Trump.

