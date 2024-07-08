‘You raised lovers not fighters’: Two pets with exactly zero killer instincts leave woman to deal with an invading mouse on her own

What a wonderful life cats and dogs must lead; imagine having a human being on call to feed you and pick up your poop, all while freeloading your days away in their home with naps, belly-rubs, and toys as far as the eye can see. And the best part? We love them for it.

Nevertheless, it’s not completely outrageous to ask our furbabies to earn a bit of keep around the house outside of eternal love and companionship. For TikTok‘s @frankandmur, this includes making sure that mice don’t have free reign of the living room and kitchen; a task that proved far too difficult for even a joint operation between canine and feline. The snag? They’re pacifists.

In the 34 second video, the duo is promptly deployed on the invader, only for their efforts to come to a screeching halt when they refuse to lay either paw or claw on the rodent. Instead, the pair determined the most optimal strategy to be hovering above the mouse and passively sniffing him, jumping back in surprise whenever the mouse began shuffling around the floor again. At this point, it’s clear that their owner called the wrong department for mouse apprehension; she may even have to buy a miniature mouse habitat at this point.

The comments section was having a field day in a number of ways; @frankandmur wrote of two cats and a dog in the video description, but there was no second cat to be seen. Upon not receiving answers, everyone agreed that the second cat was probably the one taking the video. As for why the mouse went unscathed, many chalked it up to the mouse having toxoplasmosis (which, according to Nature.com, is a parasitic neuropsychiatric disease that causes mice to lose their innate aversion to predators and an uptick in exploratory capacity). In other words, the dog and cat might have been put off by the unusually gutsiness of the mouse, and perhaps thought it wise to show the rodent some respect, lest a fatal blow resulted in the toxoplasmosis finding its way to them.

Worry not, folks; this story has a happy ending. An update reveals that the owner of the world’s worst security guards wound up catching the mouse and harmlessly releasing him back into the wild, thus putting an end to this impromptu playdate, but not to this interspecies friendship that will no doubt span many lifetimes.

