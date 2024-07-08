Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Screengrabs via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘You raised lovers not fighters’: Two pets with exactly zero killer instincts leave woman to deal with an invading mouse on her own

This was not in the job description.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 11:50 am

What a wonderful life cats and dogs must lead; imagine having a human being on call to feed you and pick up your poop, all while freeloading your days away in their home with naps, belly-rubs, and toys as far as the eye can see. And the best part? We love them for it.

Recommended Videos

Nevertheless, it’s not completely outrageous to ask our furbabies to earn a bit of keep around the house outside of eternal love and companionship. For TikTok‘s @frankandmur, this includes making sure that mice don’t have free reign of the living room and kitchen; a task that proved far too difficult for even a joint operation between canine and feline. The snag? They’re pacifists.

@frankandmur

two cats and a dog, not a scratch on the mouse #mouse #fail

♬ original sound – Cats

In the 34 second video, the duo is promptly deployed on the invader, only for their efforts to come to a screeching halt when they refuse to lay either paw or claw on the rodent. Instead, the pair determined the most optimal strategy to be hovering above the mouse and passively sniffing him, jumping back in surprise whenever the mouse began shuffling around the floor again. At this point, it’s clear that their owner called the wrong department for mouse apprehension; she may even have to buy a miniature mouse habitat at this point.

The comments section was having a field day in a number of ways; @frankandmur wrote of two cats and a dog in the video description, but there was no second cat to be seen. Upon not receiving answers, everyone agreed that the second cat was probably the one taking the video. As for why the mouse went unscathed, many chalked it up to the mouse having toxoplasmosis (which, according to Nature.com, is a parasitic neuropsychiatric disease that causes mice to lose their innate aversion to predators and an uptick in exploratory capacity). In other words, the dog and cat might have been put off by the unusually gutsiness of the mouse, and perhaps thought it wise to show the rodent some respect, lest a fatal blow resulted in the toxoplasmosis finding its way to them.

Worry not, folks; this story has a happy ending. An update reveals that the owner of the world’s worst security guards wound up catching the mouse and harmlessly releasing him back into the wild, thus putting an end to this impromptu playdate, but not to this interspecies friendship that will no doubt span many lifetimes.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.