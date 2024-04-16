Images via TikTok / Chameleon Coffee
‘You’re a walking human time bomb’: New Yorker wields the power of the internet to warn stranger about dangerous coffee mistake

Somebody's pants are about to explode.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Published: Apr 16, 2024 11:30 am

Between genuine concern for unknowing Chameleon Cold-Brew concentrate consumers and sounding the alarm in the most gut-busting manner possible, there’s a certain balance that must be struck.

It’s hard to say for sure if TikTokker @jakewcornell managed to strike said balance in his recent PSA about the dangers of accidentally picking up a concentrate bottle instead of an actual Chameleon Cold-Brew. That question of balance does, however, come second to that of the ungodly blood-caffeine ratio currently plaguing an unnamed New Yorker, who’s no doubt plowing ahead in their life with a walking speed that eclipses several lightyears per hour.

@jakewcornell

If you know thus man plz send this to him #newyork #comedy #lifestyle

♬ original sound – Jake Cornell

In the video, our hero Jake delivers a minute-long monologue to the poor soul he saw drinking an enormous bottle of Chameleon Cold-Brew concentrate as though it were a regular coffee, who likely didn’t realize that the bottle was holding the equivalent of 48 to 64 ounces of coffee (according to the bottle itself), or about the amount of caffeine required to, as Jake puts it, “Kool-Aid Man through a wall.”

His animated delivery of this warning is hysterically funny, but the somewhat panicky demeanor is more than justified; according to the Mayo Clinic, the safe ballpark for daily caffeine consumption by an adult ends at about 400 milligrams, and a 32-ounce bottle of Chameleon Cold-Brew concentrate measures about 840mg of caffeine. In other words, Jake may have just watched this stranger plant the seed of a caffeine overdose.

Indeed, watch your coffee, folks, unless you don’t mind your heartbeat being heard around the world as your mortal essence enters, exits, and re-enters the atmosphere with every breath you take.

Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.