‘You’re truly what’s wrong with the world nowadays’: Jack Doherty crashes his $300K car and finds a world of never-ending backlash

Jack Doherty is a 20-year-old social media personality known for streaming and uploading videos to platforms like YouTube and Kick. In case you’re unfamiliar with him, when we tell you he was inspired to do what he does by Logan and Jake Paul, it should tell you all you need to know about this young streamer whose recent car crash has gotten him fresh criticism.

Doherty’s content is that of an attention-seeker, primarily consisting of silly stunts often resulting in the police being called. His most recent foolishness, however, is a new level of seriousness that is being seen as a career-ending move.

Why is Jack Doherty facing backlash?

Jack Doherty just CRASHED his McLaren while texting and driving… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zW86DQAApq — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) October 5, 2024

The influencer was being filmed by his friend, Michael, and streaming live on Kick while driving his McLaren at high speeds on the freeway in wet conditions. Doherty was texting at the time and, somewhat inevitably, crashed the car, totaling it. What happened in the aftermath had to be seen to be believed.

In one video, filmed by Doherty himself in the immediate aftermath of the crash, Michael is seen bleeding from his head. Doherty briefly asks his supposed friend, “Are you okay?” before handing him his phone and asking him to film on his behalf.

In another video, also filmed by Doherty, he’s stuck in the crashed vehicle and shouting for help from the kind people tending to the situation. When he gets out, after having the audacity to ask one of the people helping him to hold his camera, he seems far more concerned about the car than he is about himself, his friend, or any other potential casualties of his massively irresponsible behavior.

The entire situation is a shocking and sad indictment of a generation and culture that sees social media views and likes as the be-all and end-all of existence.

This new video of the Jack Doherty crash is even crazier his friend is literally fighting for his life in the car and he’s more worried about the car..🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iDX8vOy7WH — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 5, 2024

Doherty posted the incident on his own X account, and the response was precisely what he deserved — a flurry of people telling him what an idiot he is for texting while driving fast in the rain and for caring more about social media views than his friend’s wellbeing.

Bro we all saw you being on the phone while driving, you nearly killed yourself and your friend, and yet you would rather have him filming everything while he's bleeding from his head, you're truly what's wrong with the world nowadays — Biast12 (@Biast12) October 5, 2024

You're talking about you and the McLaren. How's your acquaintance doing? I'd call him your friend, but the way you totally ignored him and were more worried about the car I don't know if you consider him a friend or not — Steve ⛏️ (Parody) (@MeincraftSteve) October 5, 2024

You're an idiot. — MoonCrow 🇺🇸 (@MoonCrow11) October 5, 2024

It’s the least he deserves and, hopefully, only the beginning of the consequences he’ll be on the end of for his utter stupidity.

You’re an absolute fucking tool. Driving like a dickhead on the freeway in pouring rain while on your phone is reckless and just fucking embarrassing — Luc // HiddenXperia (@HiddenXperia) October 6, 2024

Kick has already taken action and banned Doherty from their service for live streaming himself texting while driving recklessly. Truthfully, it should be the beginning of the end of his social media career — too many terrible people are being given a platform to showcase their irresponsible actions. Moreover, Doherty should be punished for breaking the law, having been seen on camera causing the crash, by using his phone while at the wheel of a vehicle.

Also, Michael should seriously consider the company he keeps. If someone nearly kills you and then asks you to film the aftermath to ensure they get some “great content” for their social media channels, they probably don’t care too much about you.

As for Doherty, apart from thanking his stars for his incredible luck that allowed him to live to tell the tale of his stupidity, it’s high time he seriously thinks about his future behavior.

