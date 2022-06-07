YouTuber criticised after fans harass local businesses for Five Nights At Freddy’s “clues”

Fans have begun calling out online theorist MatPat, after the content creator’s fanbase began harassing local businesses in Utah over an online mystery hunt.

It all started with a video titled Game Theory: FNAF STUMPED Me… Again!, where MatPat asked for help solving a potential alternate reality game centered around the Five Nights at Freddy’s horror franchise. In the video, the online theorist talked about clues scattered throughout the FNAF books, suggesting they might be connected to a real-world puzzle.

One of the books, MatPat said, referenced a character visiting a small town in Utah. The creator believed this could lead to some “ARG-related” clues in the town.

His ‘call for help’ had some real-world consequences, though. Reports have emerged of Utah locals being harassed by video game fans, searching for clues for a puzzle that may not exist.

People started calling out the online creator for not being more responsible with his request for help. Moderators of his official subreddit also warned fans to not bother Utah residents, or other members of the public, for non-existent information.

matpat when he prompts public harassment from millions of people but its ok because there MIGHT be an arg — mimi 🌱 FLIP THAT (@discoverypages) June 5, 2022

I want to apologize for breaking character, but this is something really serious that I need to call out in light of MatPat's recent FNaF video.



DO NOT DIG UP INFORMATION ON REAL WORLD LOCATIONS AND POST THEM ONLINE. THAT CAN LEAD TO DOXING AND HARASSMENT. FNAF NEVER HAD AN ARG. — Freddy Factsbear / Freddy Facts Blog (@FreddyFactsBlog) June 5, 2022

Others have pointed out that just because a book mentions a real-life location doesn’t mean that it has any significance.

However, some argued that MatPat is not entirely at fault for the behavior of his fans. And while that is true, MatPat does say at the end of the video that “maybe you’re a theorist in Utah and know any of the locations I’ve mentioned”, which is a clear invitation to a call of action.

love how people make MatPat look like the villain when it's the fanbase's fault.



it's like me saying "XYZ game has a place in it that's similar to my local pizza shop called ABC"



then you fans call and harass ABC on MY behalf bc you're too stupid to own up to your own actions. — Acroba (@acrobafoxTTV) June 6, 2022

Before I go on, I need to make this clear:



This is not a smear post on MatPat. We need to warn the fanbase to stop digging into trivial things before someone gets seriously hurt.



Hopefully MatPat takes notice and shuts it down before it gets worse. — Freddy Factsbear / Freddy Facts Blog (@FreddyFactsBlog) June 5, 2022

This isn’t the first time the YouTuber asked his fans for help with a theory. Previously, MatPat called for the help of his audience to look for clues in a Five Nights At Freddy’s activity book. His call paid off: fans found the official name for one of the missing children that were hidden, a discovery later confirmed and validated by the game’s creator Scott Cawthon.

MatPat has yet to release a statement about the recent incident.