2024 Summer Olympics: The final medal count by country

The 2024 Summer Olympics ended in Paris on August 11, capping off the latest edition of the world’s biggest summer sporting event with some help from Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Of the 206 participating NOCs (National Olympic Committees), 92 of them received one of 1044 medals. Sixty-four of those medaling NOCs won at least one gold medal, with Botswana, Guatemala, Saint Lucia and the Dominica earning their first-ever Olympic golds. In the case of the latter two, this was also the first time the country has medaled at the Olympics; an honor they share with Albania and Cape Verde.

The United States boasted the largest medal haul, with 126 medals shared between its 592 athletes (314 women and 278 men). Of those medals, 40 were gold, 44 were silver, and 42 were bronze. Swimmer Torri Huske was the team’s most lucrative athlete, contributing three golds and two silvers to this count, with Katie Ledecky following close behind with two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze.

China came in second in medal count, with 91 total medals (40 golds, 27 silvers, and 24 bronzes), and scored the most overall medals from an individual athlete (swimmer Zhang Yufei, who brought home one silver and five bronze), while Japan brought home the third-most gold medals at 20. Australia and France, meanwhile, scored higher medal counts overall than Japan (53 and 64 compared to Japan’s 45), but finished with fewer golds.

France was also represented by swimmer Léon Marchand, who won the most gold medals of the games with four. Furthermore, France had the lone podium sweep of the 2024 Summer Olympics, with Joris Daudet, Sylvain André, and Romain Mahieu respectively netting the country a gold, silver, and bronze medal in the men’s BMX race event.

Great Britain had the third-highest overall medal count at 65, while Italy, Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, New Zealand, and Brazil all won between 40 and 20 medals.

Other notable medaling countries include Algeria, who had the women’s welterweight boxing champion Imane Khelif among their ranks, and whose gold medal came off the back of some rather heinous misinformation getting spread about her biological sex. Paris 2024 also marked the first instance of the Refugee Olympic Team making the podium, with Cindy Ngamba of Cameroon taking home a bronze for women’s middleweight boxing.

Romania’s medal count, meanwhile, was changed from eight to nine on the last day of the Olympics, after the bronze medal for the women’s gymnastics floor event was relinquished back to Ana Bărbosu after previously being awarded to American Jordan Chiles, who clinched the medal on account of an inquiry from her coaches during the event.

The final medal count for the top 10 competing NOCs are as follows. Note that NOCs are ranked primarily by gold medal count, and secondarily by total medal count.

United States: 126 (40 gold, 44 silver, 42 bronze) China: 91 (40 gold, 27 silver, 24 bronze) Japan: 45 (20 gold, 12 silver, 13 bronze) Australia: 53 (18 gold, 19 silver, 16 bronze) France: 64 (16 gold, 26 silver, 22 bronze) Netherlands: 34 (15 gold, 7 silver, 12 bronze) Great Britain: 65 (14 gold, 22 silver, 29 bronze) South Korea: 32 (13 gold, 9 silver, 10 bronze) Italy: 40 (12 gold, 13 silver, 15 bronze) Germany: 33 (12 gold, 13 silver, 8 bronze)

A full list of medaling countries can be found on the official 2024 Summer Olympics website.

