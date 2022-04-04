2032 Olympics may just end up with the most bizarre mascot

Ten years out from the Brisbane Olympics, a mascot has been proposed that truly leans into local meme culture — the Australian white ibis.

A symbol for urban areas in Australian cities, the ibis is known colloquially as a “bin chicken” by Aussies across the mainland and has a special status in antipodean pop culture. Queensland’s State Minister for Tourism Hon. Stirling Hinchcliffe has suggested the ibis should be the official mascot for the 2032 games.

“As the Member for Sandgate, I’ve got a quiet sort of soft touch for the idea that the ibis might play a role, and I know there’s plenty of Queenslanders who think that might be appropriate as well.”

The comments have sparked discussion over the 2032 mascot, with Koala Advisory Council member Cameron Costello believing that the Olympics should choose a koala, citing his hope it would help bring global attention to the endangered species.

“In 2032 and prior to that, the eyes of the world are going to be upon us,” Costello told Australia’s public broadcaster ABC.

“It’s an opportunity for us to look at how we can use the momentum of the Olympics to actually get our endangered species back to the right place they should be.”

Queensland’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declared it “highly unlikely” that the ibis would be chosen, and while she revealed that she has a few ideas about which animal could become the mascot, she is going to let the “public decide.”

“I’m quite sure there’ll be a lot of public debate but I don’t know if the ibis is going to rate there as number one.”

Previous mascots for sporting events in Australia have included the platypus, kookaburra, and an echidna for Sydney 2000, a koala for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and a wombat for the 2015 Asian Cup.