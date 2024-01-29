Are there free sports streaming sites?

It can be hard to keep up with all the different sports, games, and tournaments going on worldwide. It’s also very rare that one spot will have all of the games that you want to watch.

As cable TV is getting more and more rare, you may not want to be subscribed to every single streaming site just so you can keep watching your favorite teams. Fear not, there’s a good amount of websites and apps that will allow you to watch select games for free, give you a free trial, or let you stream certain sports to your heart’s content.

Here’s a list of the top 10 places to keep up with the wide world of sports.

ESPN

Now, it is true that most games on ESPN are behind a paywall and the best way to get full access to the game you really want to see is probably to subscribe. However, select streams on Watch ESPN are completely free, though it may take some searching to find them. You can also view replays and interviews on their website without having to log in or subscribe. You can also sign up for free trials through FuboTV or SlingTV.

The MLB App

Typically, to watch a game on the MLB app, you have to have a prescription with MLB TV. However, according to their website, MLB TV offers a free game of the day every day during baseball season. All you need is a valid login, no subscription is necessary. Sure it may not always be the team you love to root for, but who knows, maybe you’ll discover a new favorite, and every once in a while you’re bound to stream your go-to team for free.

Red Bull

Red Bull isn’t just for drinking anymore. The company now has a streaming website, where they live stream sports content for free, all day every day. They even have a schedule so that you can check out what time your must-see events will be streaming online. You can even re-watch highlight reels and past sporting events all on their website, with no login required. Fans can also see clips and highlights across Red Bull’s various YouTube channels.

Facebook Watch

Image via Meta

If you have a free Facebook account, then you have access to Facebook’s free streaming content. Facebook Watch has more than just Red Table Talk nowadays. You can watch tons of user-provided streams by just searching “sports” in the Facebook Watch tab. The MLB and other sports teams and franchises sometimes even stream games via their own Facebook accounts, for completely free to Facebook users. If you don’t have an account but want access to the content, Facebook accounts are completely free to make.

Fubo Sports Network

Image via FuboTV

FuboTV itself is a live network streaming platform with a subscription cost of anywhere from $33 to $100 a month depending on your network streaming needs. Fubo Sports Network, however, is completely free to stream across multiple streaming platforms including Freevee and Tubi. You can also stream whatever live sports they are currently playing on a browser. There’s little to no selection when it comes to deciding what you’re going to watch since it’s pretty much one channel all the time. But you may just become a really big fan of wrestling.

Fox Sports

Fox Sports is certainly well-known for its sports network, providing hundreds of games across a whole host of sports. Most often, you have to have a cable network or a subscription to Fox to view sports on their website. However, typically, when you visit their website for the first time, they let you watch sixty minutes of your chosen content for absolutely free, there are certainly tricks you can use to get that free hour of streaming more than once, but regardless and hour of content completely free isn’t too shabby.

NBC Sports

NBC Sports/YouTube

Like Fox, NBC is one of the top networks when it comes to sports content and streaming. And, yes, to watch complete games and stream live content you do have to log in with your TV provider. However, their website offers thousands of playbacks, interviews, and highlight reels to watch to your heart’s content. They also update their content very frequently, so if you stay tuned to the website, you may not be very far behind the live stream.

Freevee

Freevee is Amazon’s live TV service that brought us such hits as Jury Duty, but it’s not just for Emmy-nominated TV comedies. Freevee also has live content completely free to Amazon account holders at any tier. You can flip through the streams and watch playback content, and not just for sports. You have access to live content from The Women’s Sports Network, Fubo Sports Network, and more.

Roku

Screengrab via YouTube

So technically this isn’t entirely free, because you have to operate your TV through a Roku to have access to it, but if you own a Roku, you’re in luck. Roku offers live TV which offers some live Sports streaming content including live NFL games. All you have to do is navigate to The Roku Channel and hit the “Live TV” tab. You can navigate through the free channels and watch anything from sports to live news. The Roku Channel also offers replays of select content, for completely free to Roku users.

PlutoTV

PlutoTV is a completely free streaming network that gives you access to both live and replayed content, without even making an account. You can watch replays of old games or stream whatever they currently have on across all genres of sports. All you have to do is visit the website or download the app.

Sure, flipping through a bunch of different streaming services to find the game you’re looking for really takes you back to flipping through channels, but who doesn’t love the nostalgia of not controlling the game that you get to watch? Plus, it’s free, so that really makes everything better.

Even though it’s out of your control, you may just discover a new sport or team that you love. So happy streaming.