The FIFA 2022 World Cup draw is complete, revealing some intriguing matchups to take place in November/December later this year.

USA has drawn to face England on Black Friday (Nov. 25, 2022) as well as Iran (Nov. 29) and a team to be determined from the European Playoffs, which will be either Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine.

Americans can enjoy Thanksgiving Day this year while watching four matches which include Brazil vs Serbia, Switzerland vs Cameroon, Portugal vs Ghana, and Uruguay vs Korea Republic.

Host nation Qatar will open the tournament on Monday, Nov. 21, against Ecuador, while African Champions Senegal will duel the Netherlands in a mouth-watering matchup later that day.

Other outstanding games from the opening round include Spain vs Germany, Portugal vs Ghana, Argentina vs Mexico, and Brazil vs Cameroon. Defending World Cup Champions France has yet to actually know who they open against as they await the completion of playoffs, but it will be either Peru, Australia, or the United Arab Emirates.

The World Cup will consist of 32 national teams, separated into eight different groups of 4 teams each. Every team faces the three other teams in their group once. The top 2 teams in each group advance to the 2nd round, which is a single-elimination tournament of 16 teams. Games do not have extra time in the group stage, but, of course, if tied in the 2nd round knockout stage, they will play a full 30 minutes extra time period. If still tied, they will utilize a penalty shootout to determine the winner.

Playoffs yet to be determined:

Inter-Continental Playoff # 1: UAE or Australia vs Peru

Inter-Continental Playoff # 2: Costa Rica vs New Zealand

European Playoff: Scotland or Ukraine vs Wales

Here is the full draw:

GROUP A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Mon Nov 21: Qatar vs Ecuador / Senegal vs Netherlands

Fri Nov 25: Qatar vs Senegal / Netherlands vs Ecuador

Tue Nov 29: Netherlands vs Qatar / Ecuador vs Senegal

GROUP B

England, Iran, USA, (European Playoff winner)

Mon Nov 21: England vs Iran / USA vs (EP)

Fri Nov 25: England vs USA / (EP) vs Iran

Tue Nov 29: (EP) vs England / Iran vs USA

GROUP C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Tue Nov 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia / Mexico vs Poland

Sat Nov 26: Argentina vs Mexico / Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Wed Nov 30: Poland vs Argentina / Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

GROUP D

France, (Inter-Continental Playoff #1 winner), Denmark, Tunisia

Tue Nov 22: France vs (IP1) / Denmark vs Tunisia

Sat Nov 26: France vs Denmark / Tunisia vs (IP1)

Wed Nov 30: Tunisia vs France / (IP1) vs Denmark

GROUP E

Spain, (Inter-Continental Playoff #2 winner), Germany, Japan

Wed Nov 23: Spain vs (IP2) / Germany vs Japan

Sun Nov 27: Spain vs Germany/ Japan vs (IP2)

Thu Dec 1: Japan vs Spain / (IP2) vs Germany

GROUP F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Wed Nov 23: Belgium vs Canada / Morocco vs Croatia

Sun Nov 27: Belgium vs Morocco / Croatia vs Canada

Thu Dec 1: Croatia vs Belgium / Canada vs Morocco

GROUP G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Thu Nov 24: Brazil vs Serbia / Switzerland vs Cameroon

Mon Nov 28: Brazil vs Switzerland / Cameroon vs Serbia

Fri Dec 2: Cameroon vs Brazil / Serbia vs Switzerland

GROUP H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Thu Nov 24: Portugal vs Ghana / Uruguay vs Korea Republic

Mon Nov 28: Portugal vs Uruguay / Korea Republic vs Ghana

Fri Dec 2: Korea Republic vs Portugal / Ghana vs Uruguay

Knockout Stage

(Group A winner listed as “A1” while 2nd place in Group A listed as “A2” etc.)

Round of 16

Sat Dec 3: A1 vs B2 / C1 vs D2

Sun Dec 4: D1 vs C2 / B1 cs A2

Mon Dec 5: E1 vs F2 / G1 vs H2

Tue Dec 6: F1 vs E2 / H1 vs G2

Quarter-finals

Fri Dec 9: Quarter-final #1 – E1/F2 winner vs G1/H2 winner

Fri Dec 9: Quarter-final #2 – A1/B2 winner vs C1/D2 winner

Sat Dec 10: Quarter-final # 3 – F1/E2 winner vs H1/G2 winner

Sat Dec 10: Quarter-final # 4 – B1/A2 winner vs D1/C2 winner

Semi-finals