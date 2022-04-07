Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather may be set to return to the ring once again sooner than later, after a new report claimed the undefeated fighter will compete in an eight-round exhibition match next month.

According to TMZ, “Money” Mayweather will take on undefeated lightweight “Dangerous” Don Moore on May 14 in Dubai. The report also claims that their bout, and the rest of the card, will take place on a helicopter landing pad outside on the Burj Al Arab Hotel.

Mayweather last entered the ring in an exhibition against YouTube star Logan Paul last June, in a bout that went the full eight rounds and came in for plenty of criticism from the purists.

Opponent Moore currently boasts an undefeated record of 18 wins, no losses, and one draw, with 12 of his victories having come by way of knockout. The event is said to be titled “The Global Titans Fight Series”, and will include other combat sports legends.

Among them will reportedly be UFC veteran Anderson Silva, in his third professional boxing bout since leaving the MMA organization, with the octagon legend set to take on Brazilian boxing talent Bruno Machado.

Since making a run at boxing, Silva has secured two wins in as many fights, with the first coming against former boxing world champion Julio Ceasar Chavez Jr., while the other was a first-round knockout of fellow UFC veteran Tito Ortiz.

So far, none of the fighters involved have confirmed their involvement, nor has any official announcement been made. With the date soon approaching, should this come to fruition, fans should expect news soon.