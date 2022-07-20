How to watch Logan Paul vs. The Miz – Is it free to stream?

The WWE is counting down to Saturday’s SummerSlam where Michael Gregory Mizanin aka The Miz will face off with his one-time tag teammate Logan Paul in Paul’s first singles match of his nascent pro wrestling career.

Paul, who signed a deal with WWE earlier this month, teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at Wrestlemania 38. The match ended with a twist when The Miz turned on his partner and brought him to the mat with his signature Skull Crushing Finale finishing move, a full nelson forward Russian legsweep.

Will there be EVEN MORE backstabbing on the horizon? 🧐



Megastar Logan Paul is coming to Raw, and The Miz better be on notice.



TONIGHT on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/saCqTDQBfb — WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 18, 2022

Despite the last-minute treachery, The Miz has been exhorting his former partner to return to the ring in order to pursue the promotion’s tag team championship. Paul demurred and instead issued a callout to The Miz when he signed his contract. The Miz accepted the challenge during a rowdy edition of one of his Miz TV segments.

The challengers make an interesting contrast to each other. The Miz is a product of early ‘aughts reality programming, having appeared on MTV Real World and Road Rules seasons as well as Fear Factor before he launched his career with the WWE in 2004. Paul rose to fame in the last decade via social media, initially on Vine and then creating his own popular YouTube channel with over 23 million subscribers. The match will effectively be between old school reality star versus new school influencer.

SummerSlam 2022 start times

SummerSlam will take place this Saturday, July 30 with Pre-Show beginning at 7 p.m. ET and the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Where and How to watch SummerSlam 2022

U.S. Fans can stream the event with a premium subscription to Peacock ($4.99 per month) or to the WWE Network ($9.99 per month). U.S. Fans can also pay a one-time only price of $44.99 to see the show via Pay Per View.

How to watch SummerSlam 2022 in person

The event will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Ticket prices begin at $48, ranging upward in packages from $50, $60, $70, $80, $90, $100, $200, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, $1,500, $1,800, $3,200, $3,800, and $6,500 (includes full luxury suite at the event).

SummerSlam 2022 matches