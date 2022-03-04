Hugh Jackman pays tribute to cricket star Shane Warne

Logan actor Hugh Jackman paid tribute to cricket legend Shane Warne shortly after news broke the Australian athlete had passed away Friday.

“Like you all I am in shock to wake to the news that [Shane Warne] had passed away,” Jackman wrote on Twitter.

“I’m grateful to have known him, and to have witnessed his once in a generation talent. My heartfelt sympathies to his family and close friends at this incredibly difficult time. Rest well Shane,” he said.

Like you all I am in shock to wake to the news that @ShaneWarne had passed away. I’m grateful to have known him, and to have witnessed his once in a generation talent. My heartfelt sympathies to his family and close friends at this incredibly difficult time. Rest well Shane. pic.twitter.com/2nL5h0VGZR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 4, 2022

Jackman is a fellow Australian and also has a penchant for athleticism, as can be seen prominently in his physically demanding films, such as his countless portrayals of the mutant Wolverine from the X-Men movie franchise. So it’s no wonder the famous actor would’ve rubbed shoulders with one of his home country’s biggest names in sports.

Warne, arguably the greatest athlete in the history of cricket, passed away at the age of 52 on what is suspected to be a heart attack, according to The Guardian.

Warne’s management company broke the initial news to Fox Sports, the network he had provided commentary for following his illustrious career spanning 1992 to 2007.

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” a statement from MCP Entertainment said.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The news comes just a day after another Australian cricket legend, Rod Marsh, passed away of a heart attack at the age of 74, for whom Warne himself also paid tribute on Twitter.