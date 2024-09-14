Is Dak Prescott leaving the Dallas Cowboys?

The NFL season is here, and for the Dallas Cowboys, that means another year of chasing Super Bowl dreams. Dallas fans have had a relatively good week, with their 33-17 win over the Browns helping them to cement a good start for the season, and the latest update with Jake Ferguson appears to be a pleasant one, with his expected return soon after his alleged MCL sprain.

However, not everything appeared to be going well initially as burning concerns over contract extensions for Lamb and Dak Prescott persisted. In the scenario where deals were not completed in time, the Cowboys would have no choice but to replace the franchise’s face in just one month.

Thankfully, no such drastic decisions have to be made as The Dallas Cowboys have finally issued an official announcement, bringing the final piece of the puzzle of Prescott’s future this season.

The ink is on the paper: Dak Prescott stays

Dak Prescott has officially signed a second contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, making it not just the most expensive contract in NFL history, but also the first $60 million per year deal. After much back and forth, and with growing interest regarding Dak’s future, the three-time Prowl QB signed an official contract with the Dallas Cowboys that will keep him until 2028.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of The Insiders reported the news of the deal first. Subsequently, the Dallas Cowboys made an official statement on Monday, just after their victory against the Browns, with Dak directly confirming a deal was in place during a postgame interview. “I hope after today we’re done talking about it and my pockets, and could just move forward and focus on this team and the success that we plan to have and what we’re working toward,” Prescott said on Sunday after throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown.

The deal includes a massive $231 million guaranteed and a $80 million signing bonus. Prescott will be the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, surpassing the likes of Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and Jordan Love, all of whom recently signed deals worth $55 million per year on average.

Signing this contract was a no-brainer, as he was set to enter unrestricted free agency in 2025, something the NFL hadn’t seen since Drew Brees in 2006. The deal also allegedly includes a no-trade clause, which helps Prescott in more ways than one.

What this means for Dak’s legacy and The Cowboys

Dak Prescott, as we all know, is no stranger to backlash. Nonetheless, he has outperformed most, posting remarkable figures over his eight seasons with Dallas. He has passed for 29,459 yards, 202 touchdowns, and 74 interceptions, earning three Pro Bowl selections and the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016. However, with more money, comes more responsibility and a few additional concerns. Given the Dallas Cowboys haven’t seen Super Bowl glory since the 1990s, Dak is now being paid in such a way that he is expected to produce a Super Bowl triumph. With a 2-5 winning record in the playoffs, he will have to exert some significant effort to lead his team to success soon.

The Cowboys will also see the addition of talented wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to their roster on a four-year deal, locking down two of the biggest stars in the NFL, but for fans, it will be about what they can deliver in January and, really, into February 2025.

