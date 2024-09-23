Is Dan Rapaport leaving ‘Barstool?’

For anyone who likes keeping tabs on golf media over the past couple of years, you know Dan Rapaport is your guy for insightful, engaging, and sometimes downright hilarious golf coverage.

He’s not just some guy talking about birdies and bogeys– he’s one who’s lived and breathed the sport. With a background at Golf Digest and a reputation as one of the sport’s sharpest voices, his move to Barstool (headed by the controversial Dave Portnoy) in 2022 was huge news. Rapaport’s commentary made him an instant hit, drawing in even the most lukewarm of golf fans. But in the ever-changing world of sports media, personalities come and go every time just like its seasons, and with Dan Rapaport, we’re on the verge of another major shift.

Did Dan Rapaport leave Barstool’s Fore Play podcast?

I'm beyond grateful for these last 2 years. What a life experience, man. Running around the world with an incredible group of guys on a bunch of golf adventures.



I will always be indebted to Riggs, Frankie and Trent for the opportunity and platform they provided me. And the… https://t.co/UMRjRsIEiC — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) September 5, 2024

Dan Rapaport made the announcement on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, that he would be permanently leaving Barstool Sports and ending his relationship with the Fore Play podcast. This was revealed during his most recent and final episode of the program, Goodbye Dan Rapaport. Rapaport further released a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, which most people took to be a subtle jab at Dave Portnoy, the company’s owner.

After two interesting years at Barstool Sports, the golf expert and media personality is finally out, and his departure has left us with more questions than answers. Although no official statement has been given on why Rapaport left, we are all led to believe that things may not have been as smooth behind the scenes. Some speculate that Rapaport’s departure wasn’t a personal decision, but rather the result of a growing rift between him and Barstool’s founder, Portnoy.

In his words, he expressed gratitude for the experience, and stated that he will always be appreciative to Riggs, Frankie, and Trent for the opportunity.

Known for his brazen, unrepentant manner, Portnoy’s appearance with Kirk Minihane and Ryan Whitney on The Unnamed Show solidified questions about hostility between him and Rapaport. During the conversation about Rapaport’s departure, Portnoy shared that he did not make much of an effort to renew Rapaport to a new contract. “I have apathy towards Dan Rapaport,” he said, before topping it off by claiming he had “no ill will to him,” and that he found him “boring.”

What’s next for Dan Rapaport?

Barstool’s Fore Play will be left with Frankie, Riggs, and Trent for the time being, as no quick replacement has been found following Rapaport resigning. The Fore Play team is certainly strong, but Rapaport’s presence definitely elevated the program in a way that will be difficult to replicate.

Rapaport is currently having his fair share of lighthearted jokes and analysis on his social media handles. Rapaport has built an impressive reputation for himself in the world of golf media, long before he ever joined the Fore Play crew. His journalistic chops, sharp analysis, and connections within the golfing community have made him a respected figure in the sport. For most, the feeling is he might be looking to start his own independent golf media venture, where he’d have full control over the content, free from Barstool’s more chaotic, unique style. The option to join more traditional outlets could also present itself. Nonetheless, one thing is certain and that is wherever he ends up, Dan Rapaport is not going to have a hard time finding an audience.

