In the wake of a school shooting that killed four at Oxford High School in Michigan, a petition began to circulate to rename the school’s football field Tate Myre Stadium. This came after reports that Myre lost his life while attempting to disarm the shooter. “His act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School,” the petition reads.

When Barstool Sports reported on the incident, sportscaster Keith Olbermann weighed in with his own thoughts on Myre’s death. “This kid died to stop a school shooter whose mother echoed the Trumpist Fascism of [Dave Portnoy] and [Barstool Sports]” he said in a tweet, which can be seen below. He also shared quotes from the shooter’s mother.

While many were outraged that Olbermann would use the story of Myre’s sacrifice to comment on the situation, Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, commented saying, “Dude wtf is wrong with you?”

Dude wtf is wrong with you? https://t.co/x86nscPoX8 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 2, 2021

Another Barstool employee, Jack Kennedy, responded to Olberman with a meme image that featured a man looking back with an incredulous face.

One other Barstool employee, Dan Katz, called Olbermann a “loser” while replying to the tweet that started the controversy.

You’re a loser, Keith. A loser. — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 2, 2021

Kayce Smith of Barstool Sports even challenged Olbermann to a debate.

Hey @KeithOlbermann, I know you probably think debating a female is below you but I’d love to have a conversation about why you thought this was remotely ok.



Let me know if you’re man enough to back this bullshit up. https://t.co/BjupUaVMA6 — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) December 2, 2021

Other well-known faces in the world of sports commented in outrage as well. Radio host Gerry Callahan went so far as to call Olbermann “one sick f**k.”

So THAT is your reaction to this tribute to an amazing young hero? Not sure if anyone has told you this, Keith, but you are one sick fuck. https://t.co/HPeUqNEBWp — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) December 2, 2021

However, not everyone was angered by Olbermann’s take on the situation. Some even came to his defense, like one user who said, “Incidents like what we saw in Michigan are a symptom of a sick gun crazed society.”

Call Keith Olbermann a jerk if you want, but he’s not wrong. Incidents like what we saw in Michigan are a symptom of a sick gun crazed society. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) December 2, 2021

Another said that Olbermann “is right to call Trump a fascist.”

Keith Olbermann is right to call Trump a fascist. If we can't even say what's going on how can we stop it? — Politics Back Rub (@FaithRubPol) December 2, 2021

Regardless of Olbermann’s comments, it’s a tragedy that students lost their lives. Those who wish to help can donate to the GoFundMe started to help families in the wake of the shooting or buy a shirt in Tate Myre’s honor with proceeds going to his family.