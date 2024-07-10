Khyree Jackson’s cause of death confirmed

Promising NFL rookie for the Minnesota Vikings, Khyree Jackson, passed away in the early morning of July 6, along with two of his friends. The athlete was in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Upper Marlboro at the time of his passing. What was his cause of death? Read on to find out.

Jackson, 24, was in a Dodge Charger with two friends from high school when he died. His friends were Anthony “A.J.” Lytton Jr., 24, and Isaiah Hazel, 23, per the Star Tribune. Hazel was driving with Jackson in the passenger seat and Lytton in the back. Cori Imani Clingman, 23, was driving an Infiniti Q50 and tried to speed past the Charger but collided with it during the attempt.

The force of the impact sent the Charger off the road and into some tree stumps. Clingman then hit a Chevrolet Impala. Clingman, her two passengers, and everyone in the Impala escaped injury. Police said “alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t Clingman’s first vehicular offense. She’s been cited twice for speeding since 2018, including a citation for going more than 100 mph on a 55 mph road.

Jackson was drafted 108th overall by the Vikings in the fourth round in April. He was due to report to Vikings training camp in just three weeks. He had an unconventional route to the NFL; at one point he quit football altogether and got a job at a grocery store and Chipotle before making his way back on the field.

The crash was horrific. The Charger was completely crushed and the back of it was ripped off. Jackson and Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene. Lytton died later at the hospital.

